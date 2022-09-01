Back

2nd fatality: Woman, 53, who was on bus, dies in Woodlands accident, 8 others injured

Eight others injured.

Belmont Lay | September 01, 2022, 02:08 PM

Events

Medicine and Dentistry Workshop

20 August 2022

12PM - 4PM, LASALLE College of the Arts, Lecture Theatre (Block F, Level 2 #F201) 1 McNally St, Singapore 187940

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

One of the nine persons on a Tower Transit bus has passed away after a collision between the bus and a car.

Eight others were left injured.

The accident occurred at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 4 and 9 on Sep. 1.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) received a call for assistance at 6:10am.

A 32-year-old male car driver was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, two of the nine individuals sent to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital were seriously injured.

The police subsequently confirmed that one of the bus passengers, a 53-year-old woman, was conveyed unconscious to the hospital, and subsequently passed away.

The bus driver and seven bus passengers were conscious when conveyed to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The Chinese daily reported that the bus was turning right at the junction and the car was driving straight when they collided.

The car collided into the middle of the bus and the impact damaged the front of the car.

Photos of the accident circulating online showed a yellow Honda Civic facing the side of a bus in the middle of the junction.

The car door was broken off from the vehicle, and a child seat could be seen on the ground behind the car.

Top photo via Beh Chia Lor/Facebook

Prima Deli puts 'ridiculous' slice of cheese on cake for birthday greeting, loyal customer disappointed

One slice of cheese, one cheesed off customer.

September 01, 2022, 02:09 PM

New items at Shake Shack S'pore: N.Y. Steakhouse Burger & Fries available from Sep. 1, 2022

Limited time item.

September 01, 2022, 01:59 PM

McDonald's S'pore brings back scrambled egg breakfast burger from Sep. 1, 2022

I'm lovin it.

September 01, 2022, 01:57 PM

S'porean actor-singer Nat Ho, 38, moved to Seoul & found an apartment within 14 days

He is currently focusing on writing songs for the K-pop market and has also enrolled in Yonsei University's Korean language programme.

September 01, 2022, 12:34 PM

S'pore-flagged ship gets stuck in Suez Canal

2021 flashbacks.

September 01, 2022, 11:15 AM

2 dead, 8 injured: Car & bus collide at junction of Woodlands Ave 4 & 9

Two blue tents were seen at the junction.

September 01, 2022, 10:36 AM

Schooling & Lim deserve our empathy & understanding to bounce back: Edwin Tong

"It is a serious error of judgement, and not to be taken lightly," Tong commented on the drug use.

September 01, 2022, 09:05 AM

S'pore to allow on-road cycling in Seletar on Sundays from 5am-11am for 6 months starting Oct. 16, 2022

Cyclists likely to try out the dedicated on-road cycling lane in Seletar when trial starts.

September 01, 2022, 01:23 AM

Mediacorp actor Ian Fang, 32, selling S$14.90 hair wax 'specially created for Singapore's heat & humidity'

He started his brand, First Attempt, with S$1,100.

September 01, 2022, 12:02 AM

S'poreans should 'support & back' Joseph Schooling & Amanda Lim: Shanmugam

"I am sure Singaporeans will be gracious, and remember the wonderful things these two young people have done," wrote the Home Affairs and Law Minister

August 31, 2022, 11:06 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.