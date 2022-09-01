2nd fatality: Woman, 53, who was on bus, dies in Woodlands accident, 8 others injured

One of the nine persons on a Tower Transit bus has passed away after a collision between the bus and a car.

Eight others were left injured.

The accident occurred at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 4 and 9 on Sep. 1.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) received a call for assistance at 6:10am.

A 32-year-old male car driver was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, two of the nine individuals sent to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital were seriously injured.

The police subsequently confirmed that one of the bus passengers, a 53-year-old woman, was conveyed unconscious to the hospital, and subsequently passed away.

The bus driver and seven bus passengers were conscious when conveyed to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The Chinese daily reported that the bus was turning right at the junction and the car was driving straight when they collided.

The car collided into the middle of the bus and the impact damaged the front of the car.

Photos of the accident circulating online showed a yellow Honda Civic facing the side of a bus in the middle of the junction.

The car door was broken off from the vehicle, and a child seat could be seen on the ground behind the car.

