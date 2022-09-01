Back

2 dead, 8 injured: Car & bus collide at junction of Woodlands Ave 4 & 9

Two blue tents were seen at the junction.

Zi Shan Kow | September 01, 2022, 10:36 AM

Editor's note at 1:30pm: This article has been updated after a bus passenger passed away in the hospital.

Two people were killed and eight others were left injured after a collision between a Tower Transit bus and a car in Woodlands on Sep. 1.

Collision between car and bus

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told 8 World that they received a call for assistance at 6:10am at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 4 and 9.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another nine were conveyed to the hospital.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, two of the nine individuals sent to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital were seriously injured.

The Chinese daily reported that the bus was turning right at the junction and the car was driving straight when they collided.

The car collided into the middle of the bus and the impact damaged the front of the car.

The car driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Photos of the accident circulating online showed a yellow Honda Civic facing the side of a bus in the middle of the junction.

Image via JL Leong/Facebook

The car door was broken off from the vehicle, and a child seat could be seen on the ground behind the car.

Image via SG Road Vigilante - SGRV/Facebook.

Two blue tents were erected at the scene.

via Beh Chia Lor/Facebook

Image via SG Road Vigilante - SGRV/Facebook.

Bus captain and passengers sent to the hospital

A Tower Transit spokesperson said all eight passengers on board the bus when the accident took place were sent to the hospital along with the bus captain.

The company said they are in the process of contacting the passengers to check on their well-being and to assist with medical claims.

The bus captain is in stable condition and will be relieved of all duties while a police investigation is being conducted.

"Tower Transit Singapore sends its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. We would also like to thank the members of the public who rendered immediate assistance to our passengers and Bus Captain," said the spokesperson.

Two dead

In response to Mothership's enquiries, the police said that they were alerted to the accident at 6:08am.

The 32-year-old male car driver was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

The 37-year-old bus driver and eight passengers were conveyed to the hospital.

One of the conveyed passengers, a 53-year-old woman subsequently passed away in the hospital.

A Tower Transit spokesperson told Mothership:

"We are deeply grieved to learn that one of our passengers has subsequently passed away in the hospital. We are seeking their next-of-kin to provide them with assistance and offer our condolences."

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top images by SGRV FRONT MAN/Facebook.

