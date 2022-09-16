Back

Pan Lingling & son appear in interview together after she hides his face on Instagram for years

Cute dynamics.

Mandy How | September 16, 2022, 04:52 PM

If you scroll down Pan Lingling's Instagram feed, you might see something like this:

"This" being the way the actress carefully shields her 23-year-old son, Beckham Wee, from the public eye. Wee, however, does have his own Instagram account.

Pan, 52, is quite known for protecting the privacy of her two sons.

In 2014, she even rejected an acting opportunity on their behalf, as she wanted them to focus on their studies first.

But on Aug. 24, the actress appeared in a Ministry of Defence (Mindef) interview with Wee, who spoke about his experience doing National Service (NS).

Although Pan did not speak much in the video, she was clearly enamoured with her son, and gazed over at Wee adoringly as he recounted his days in the Air Force.

When she did comment, Pan quickly praised her son, who has apparently become "tougher" and "more disciplined," and even makes his bed every morning.

She added that she was very touched by his actions, and joked that there is now another gentleman in the house besides husband Huang Shinan.

On his part, Wee described how much he missed his family and close friends in camp, which was something he had neglected before enlistment.

You can watch mother and son here:

Top image via Mindef's YouTube page

