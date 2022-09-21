US band OneRepublic to perform in S'pore on Feb. 28, 2023

Yet another international artist is coming to town.

The US pop-rock band, OneRepublic, will be coming to Singapore.

Coming to Singapore in February 2023

On Sep. 21, the band announced they will be embarking on their Asia tour from February 2023 to March 2023.

Asia! We’re so excited to be returning in spring of 2023. Tickets will be on sale in the coming weeks so head to https://t.co/uwLKcHDM9c for more info. See you there! pic.twitter.com/qOGuguebno — ONEREPUBLIC (@OneRepublic) September 21, 2022

They are set to perform in seven different countries, including Singapore.

The Singapore leg of the tour will take place on Feb. 28, 2023.

Ticketing details have yet to be released.

The band will also be touring in Malaysia, the Phillippines, Indonesia, and Japan.

Led by Ryan Tedder, the band is famous for their pop-rock hits "Counting Stars" and "Secrets." Their latest single "I Ain't Worried" from "Top Gun: Maverick" has also topped the charts.

Tedder and his gang previously performed here back in 2018 and the F1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix in 2017.

Top image via OneRepublic.