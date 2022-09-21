Back

US band OneRepublic to perform in S'pore on Feb. 28, 2023

Russell Ang | September 21, 2022, 07:15 PM

Events

Yet another international artist is coming to town.

The US pop-rock band, OneRepublic, will be coming to Singapore.

Coming to Singapore in February 2023

On Sep. 21, the band announced they will be embarking on their Asia tour from February 2023 to March 2023.

They are set to perform in seven different countries, including Singapore.

The Singapore leg of the tour will take place on Feb. 28, 2023.

Ticketing details have yet to be released.

The band will also be touring in Malaysia, the Phillippines, Indonesia, and Japan.

Led by Ryan Tedder, the band is famous for their pop-rock hits "Counting Stars" and "Secrets." Their latest single "I Ain't Worried" from "Top Gun: Maverick" has also topped the charts.

Tedder and his gang previously performed here back in 2018 and the F1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix in 2017.

