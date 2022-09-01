Back

New items at Shake Shack S'pore: N.Y. Steakhouse Burger & Fries available from Sep. 1, 2022

Limited time item.

Mandy How | September 01, 2022, 01:59 PM

Shake Shack is releasing two new items on Sep. 1, 2022 in tribute of its home state of New York and the famous old-school steakhouses there.

The N.Y. Steakhouse Burger (single S$12.20, double, S$15.90) and N.Y. Steakhouse Fries (S$6.90) will be available for two months, till Oct. 31.

Horseradish

The latest burger serves up "classic steakhouse flavours in one bite": a white cheddar cheeseburger with sautéed portobello mushrooms and crispy onions, all topped with a layer of horseradish peppercorn mayo for a spicy edge.

It can be paired with the N.Y. Steakhouse Fries, which showcases horseradish peppercorn mayo, bacon, and fresh scallions.

A jazz night is taking place at Shake Shack's 89 Neil Road outlet to celebrate the new menu, with wine and beer pairings on the programme.

The event is on Sep. 1, 7pm - 9pm.

Top image via Mandy How, Shake Shack Singapore

