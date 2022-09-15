Back

S'pore actress Nurul Aini flexes Chinese proficiency while pranking phone scammer

Heh.

Lee Wei Lin | September 15, 2022, 06:56 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

There has been an increase in scam cases over the years, which has led some Singaporeans to ignore suspicious calls.

Local actress Nurul Aini, on the other hand, has taken to pranking the scammers instead.

Academy Award-worthy performance

In a Sep. 14 video she posted on Instagram, she filmed herself having a conversation with someone who appears to be a fake ICA officer. He informed her that there was a problem with her Singpass account.

The entire conversation was carried out in Chinese.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nurul Aini (@aanurul)

She proceeded to tell the man that her name is Chen De Gui, which sounds a lot like Zhen De Gui, or "real ghost".

The man proceeded to ask how to spell it -- and Aini complied -- before he said that he would confirm what was going on.

Shortly after, he claimed access to her Singpass would be restricted and her passport would be under observation. Aini pretended to panic and asked the man for help.

He provided a lengthy explanation about how her phone number had sent out "suspicious" messages which were then reported by others. When he asked her for an explanation, she insisted that she never did such a thing.

Aini sounded so convincingly distressed that the scammer carried on with his ruse for over three minutes.

Plot twist

At the end of the video, Aini repeated that she did not send the messages the man spoke of because she "is a ghost".

"I'm a real ghost. I'm coming. I'm coming to find you," she added, using a voice nobody would not want to hear at night.

Unsurprisingly, the man hung up.

Not the first time she's pranked scammers

This is not the first time the actress has pulled such a trick.

Earlier this month, she had a similar conversation with a fake Ministry of Health (MOH) officer, and got the other party to hang up by singing Taiwanese singer A-mei's "原来你什么都不想要" ("Turns out you don't want anything").

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nurul Aini (@aanurul)

Nice.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top screenshots from Nurul Aini's Instagram

Travellers flying out of Changi Airport must pay extra S$6.90 in departure fees from Nov. 1, 2022

Take note.

September 15, 2022, 06:16 PM

Large group of people seen fighting outside Peace Centre, 35-year-old man arrested

Disturbing the peace.

September 15, 2022, 06:14 PM

Foreigners account for 3% of private housing transactions over past 2 years: Desmond Lee

This is lower than the pre-pandemic level of 5 per cent.

September 15, 2022, 06:08 PM

Man, 22, charged over death of 15-year-old ACS(I) student who fell from rope course at SAFRA Yishun

He will return to court on Oct. 13.

September 15, 2022, 05:01 PM

Sin Ming resident spends S$6,900 to soundproof flat windows as noisy chickens disturb sleep at 3am

Pok pok kay.

September 15, 2022, 04:58 PM

S’porean Tai Chi master Foo Shang Wee passes away aged 72

Condolences to Foo and his family.

September 15, 2022, 04:42 PM

Punggol Field murder: What exactly happened that night

The attacker, then 20, walked around estate with knife in hand for 1.5 hours after attack.

September 15, 2022, 03:45 PM

Dine in at FairPrice Finest Centrepoint with fresh oysters, wine & cheese platters at its in-house bar

Bar snacks available too.

September 15, 2022, 03:10 PM

Miss Taiwan allegedly stopped from waving Taiwan flag during global tech event in M'sia

Taipei accuses Beijing of putting pressure on the conference organisers.

September 15, 2022, 02:44 PM

Patagonia founder gives away S$4.2 billion company & its future profits to fight climate crisis

The company's profits are estimated to be S$140 million a year.

September 15, 2022, 02:38 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.