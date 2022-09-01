S'porean actor-singer Nat Ho, 38, moved to Seoul & found an apartment within 14 days

Singaporean actor-singer Nat Ho has moved to Seoul, South Korea.

The 38-year-old is no stranger to relocating -- he packed his bags for Taiwan in 2013, and he moved to Los Angeles in 2019.

He made his showbiz debut after participating in the first season of "Singapore Idol", and played Jay in longform drama "Tanglin".

Will be juggling work and studies

His latest move is in line with his current focus on writing music for the K-Pop market, Ho told CNA Lifestyle.

He has also enrolled in Yonsei University's Korean language programme, and will be studying full-time.

Has settled in an apartment

Days after moving to Seoul, Ho shared in an Instagram vlog that he felt he was "a bit too ambitious" when he assumed he would be able to find a place of his own in short notice.

He shared that he had only booked an Airbnb for 12 days, and thought that he would be able to find an apartment within that period of time.

"Due to the timing... The rental market is just crazy right now and there's too much demand and not enough vacancies so it's been kind of challenging," he explained. "Prices have also shot up so I'm getting nervous."

In his Sep. 1 post, he looked a lot more upbeat as he announced that he has found and moved into an apartment.

He also thanked everyone who helped him in his house-hunting journey.

"This is my new house, and this is my entire life in two luggages," he said. "Now the fun begins."

Top photos from Nat Ho's Instagram