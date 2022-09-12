Naomi Neo tricked son, 4, into thinking she would be leaving him in S'pore while family went on trip

Singapore influencer Naomi Neo has posted another video of herself pranking her four-year-old son Kyzo.

She drew flak last month for scaring him with a trending ghost filter, but asked commenters to "not tell a mom/dad what works best for their kids".

For her latest prank, she told Kyzo that she missed out on buying his air ticket to Australia -- the day before the trip was supposed to happen.

According to her Instagram caption of the video, they have been talking about the family trip "for months".

Kyzo proceeded to tell his mum how much he wanted to go, offering solutions such as sitting on her lap on the plane and asking if Neo could throw away her air ticket and stay in Singapore with him.

When she rejected these suggestions, he started crying while telling Neo how much he wanted to go and that he would miss her.

He asked, "How can you forget about me?" before jumping inside a luggage in an apparent attempt to make sure that he would be able to make the trip.

Neo has since shared in a subsequent update that the family -- yes, Kyzo included -- is now holidaying in Australia together.

Top screenshots from Naomi Neo's TikTok