Sultan of Selangor strips Najib & Rosmah of their titles

There's more bad news in store for former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak and his wife, Rosmah Mansor.

Weeks after Najib lost an appeal and was taken to jail, and after Rosmah was convicted of charges related to bribery, the Sultan of Selangor announced that he would strip the couple of their noble titles.

According to a statement from the royal palace of Selangor, the Sultan has stripped Najib's title of "Datuk Seri", awarded to him in 2004, The Star reported.

His title of "Datuk", awarded in 1992, was also revoked.

Meanwhile, Rosmah has lost her title of Datin Paduka Seri.

However, both still have titles awarded to them by other royal houses in Malaysia.

Najib is serving a 12-year-jail sentence, while Rosmah is appealing a 10-year-jail sentence.

Both face further trials.

Top image from Najib Razak's Facebook page.