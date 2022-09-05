Back

A Minion's Perspective Experience with games & merch zone open in S'pore till Jan. 2, 2023

Go ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-nanas.

Lee Wei Lin | September 05, 2022, 05:02 PM

For the first time, A Minion's Perspective Experience has opened in Singapore, after touring cities like Seoul, Shanghai and Taipei.

The interactive exhibition consists of eight zones with a variety of games, photo zones and a behind-the-scenes look at how the "Despicable Me" and "Minions" movies came to be.

The exhibition, which is located at the Resorts World Sentosa Waterfront, had its soft launch on Sep. 3, 2022 and will remain open until Jan. 2, 2023.

Getting hands on

Among some of the highlights are the Fart Gun Test and Blueprint Experiment Console Table, which are both located in Gru's Labs.

Photo by CK Star Entertainment

There's also a Digital Colouring Wall where you can let your creative juices flow.

Photo by CK Star Entertainment

If you like a challenge, check  out the Bratt Dance Party, featuring movie antagonist Balthazar Bratt, and the El Macho Memory Game.

The former takes place in a room full of mirrors, and your face will be projected onto a screen outside the room.

Photo by Rei Chong

Photo by CK Star Entertainment

Finally, go bananas at Banana Mania, where you're pitted against the opposing team to see who can hit more bananas within a certain time.

Photo by CK Star Entertainment

Photo zones

If you're there for the 'gram, there are loads of photo opportunities scattered around the exhibition, such as these:

Photo by CK Star Entertainment

Photo by CK Star Entertainment

Photo by CK Star Entertainment

Photo by CK Star Entertainment

A mini history lesson on the Minions

Those who are interested in the behind-the-scenes workings of the movies should check out the Film Showcase zone, which has sketches, film stills and character designs.

Photo by CK Star Entertainment

Photo by CK Star Entertainment

Merchandise store

Guard your wallets well as the retail store has close to 100 items, exclusive to the exhibition.

Photo by CK Star Entertainment

Photo by CK Star Entertainment

A Minion's Perspective Experience

Address: Resorts World Sentosa Waterfront, 8 Sentosa Gateway #01-38/39/43/44

Opening hours: 10am to 7pm daily, till Jan. 2, 2023

Tickets: S$22 (4-12 years old), S$30 (13 years and above), available on Klook.

Top photos from Rei Chong & CK Star Entertainment

