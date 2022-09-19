Back

24 colourful installations at ArtScience Museum's new mental wellness exhibition till Feb. 26, 2023

Each installation poses a question to the viewer.

Mandy How | September 19, 2022, 07:32 PM

Events

A new exhibition has landed at Marina Bay Sands' ArtScience Museum.

From now till Feb. 26, 2023, Mental: Colours of Wellbeing aims to showcase diverse perspectives on mental health in rainbow hues.

Tickets to the museum are as follows:

Other than the exhibition itself, there's also a series of complementary online and physical programmes, such as workshops, talks, films, drop-in activities, guided tours and masterclasses.

You can find out more about the exhibition here.

Top image via Marina Bay Sands

