24 colourful installations at ArtScience Museum's new mental wellness exhibition till Feb. 26, 2023

A new exhibition has landed at Marina Bay Sands' ArtScience Museum.

From now till Feb. 26, 2023, Mental: Colours of Wellbeing aims to showcase diverse perspectives on mental health in rainbow hues.

There are 24 exhibits and large-scale installations in total, created by artists, scientists, and designers from around the world.

Among them are seven installations by local and regional artists, exploring mental health from the Southeast Asian perspective.

There is no fixed course to view the installations; visitors can chart their own unique path as a reflection that everyone's mental healthy journey is different and personal.

Many of these installations also encourage interaction, allowing visitors to become part of the works themselves.

For instance, get on an enormous rainbow-shaped "hamster" wheel, have a spontaneous conversation with a stranger in another part of the world, or get your emotional state assessed by an artificial intelligence based on your facial expressions.

As for why the artworks are so striking in colour, it's because the exhibition celebrates the "kaleidoscopic spectrum" of mental wellbeing, rather than focusing on illness or treatment, Honor Harger, Vice President of ArtScience Museum and Attractions at MBS, explained.

Here's a peek at some of them:

Tickets to the museum are as follows:

Other than the exhibition itself, there's also a series of complementary online and physical programmes, such as workshops, talks, films, drop-in activities, guided tours and masterclasses.

You can find out more about the exhibition here.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top image via Marina Bay Sands