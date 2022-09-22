Back

McDonald's Quarter Pounder with Cheese now trialling at more outlets like Waterway Point & Bedok Mall

Thank you cheeseburger gods.

Fasiha Nazren | September 22, 2022, 07:05 PM

Earlier in September, it was reported that McDonald's is running a trial for the much-loved Quarter Pounder with Cheese burger at its Safra Yishun outlet.

Here's some good news for non-Yishun dwellers.

Trialling more outlets

In response to Mothership's queries, a McDonald's spokesperson shared that the trial is taking place at more outlets across the island.

These selected outlets include Waterway Point, Bedok Mall and Metropolis (Buona Vista).

McDonald's will share more information in due course.

From S$6.75

For the uninitiated, the Quarter Pounder with Cheese starts from S$6.75, while a Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese starts from S$8.35.

Photo by Russell Ang.

It was removed from the McDonald's menu in December 2017 to make way for the Angus beef burgers, which are part of the fast food restaurant's Signature Collection.

