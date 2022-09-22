McDonald's S'pore now selling Hojicha soft serve & McFlurry!!

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
A new ice cream flavour has launched at McDonald's.
Instead of a fruity iteration, like mango or Yubari melon, it's a tea-based flavour this time.
The hojicha (roasted green tea) dessert is available in four versions:
- Hojicha Cone
- Twist Cone
- Hojicha Hot Fudge Sundae
- Hojicha McFlurry
The item is available at dessert kiosks around Singapore.
At a Ang Mo Kio Centre outlet, prices start from S$1.20 for a cone and go up to S$3.30 for a McFlurry.
