Back

McDonald's S'pore now selling Hojicha soft serve & McFlurry!!

Whee.

Mandy How | September 22, 2022, 11:10 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A new ice cream flavour has launched at McDonald's.

Instead of a fruity iteration, like mango or Yubari melon, it's a tea-based flavour this time.

Photo via McDonald's Singapore

The hojicha (roasted green tea) dessert is available in four versions:

  • Hojicha Cone

  • Twist Cone

  • Hojicha Hot Fudge Sundae

  • Hojicha McFlurry

Photo via McDonald's Singapore

Photo via McDonald's Singapore

The item is available at dessert kiosks around Singapore.

Photo by Hayley Foong

At a Ang Mo Kio Centre outlet, prices start from S$1.20 for a cone and go up to S$3.30 for a McFlurry.

Photo by Hayley Foong

Photo by Hayley Foong

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top image via Hayley Foong

Samurai Burger & Seaweed Shaker Fries BACK at McDonald's S'pore

The Yuzu Cream Cheese Pie makes its return too.

September 22, 2022, 02:17 PM

YG Entertainment, agency for Blackpink & Big Bang, holding K-pop auditions in S'pore for those between 10 & 19

Audition.

September 22, 2022, 01:06 PM

Man with 9 air-cons moves to another block in Sengkang, claims neighbours 'ganged up' against him

Eight out of nine of his air-cons will be moved to his new place.

September 22, 2022, 12:40 PM

Up to 70% off for over 1,000 luxury products at NOVELA’s Member’s Day Sale from Sep. 22 to 25

Expect to see discounts for brands like SK-II, Kiehl’s, La Mer and more.

September 22, 2022, 12:02 PM

Titus Low, 22 & Cheryl Chin, 21, announce they're having a baby 3 months after getting married

According to him, it wasn't a shotgun wedding.

September 21, 2022, 10:39 PM

M'sian man, 56, gets 428 years' jail & 240 strokes of cane for raping daughters & threatening wife

The accused was allegedly caught by one of his wives, who found him raping their 15-year-old daughter at their home in Malaysia.

September 21, 2022, 08:57 PM

Comment: China & Russia might have pledged ‘no limits’ in their friendship, but limits exist

No such thing as forever friends in international relations.

September 21, 2022, 07:28 PM

US band OneRepublic to perform in S'pore on Feb. 28, 2023

Nice.

September 21, 2022, 07:15 PM

More women come forward with allegedly inappropriate DMs from Maroon 5's Adam Levine

He is married to a former Victoria's Secret angel.

September 21, 2022, 07:01 PM

Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories to hold sham referendums as Putin ramps up war with 300,000 reservists

Digging their heels.

September 21, 2022, 06:44 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.