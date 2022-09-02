Popular Lola's Cafe opens 2nd outlet in Holland Village

Popular brunch spot Lola's Cafe has opened their second outlet in Holland Village.

Their new outlet offers a similar menu of mains, beverages and desserts, with outlet-exclusive items like Tsukune Sando and different variations of pastas.

Vibes

Keeping it simple and minimalist, the brightly lit outlet is decked out in wooden furnitures and plants.

The menu

Lola's Cafe carries an array of brunch, pastas and sharing options ranging from S$10 to S$23.

The food is mostly similar to their first outlet in Kovan, with favourites like Lola's Breakfast (S$23), Crab Cake Benedict (S$20) and Pulled Pork & Avocado Eggs Benedict ($18) available.

However, you'll also be able to find outlet-exclusive items here, along with vegetarian options:

Tsukune Sando (S$17) Spicy Crab Rigatoni (S$20) Bacon Carbonara (S$18) Duck Ragu Fettucine (S$20) Roasted Harissa Cauliflower (S$12) Charred Brussel Sprouts (S$12) Falafel Quinoa Bowl (S$18)



Drinks

Lola's Cafe also has an interesting selection of beverages, priced from S$5 - S$11:

Pineapple Sencha (S$6)

Iced Spiced Pear Rhubarb Oolong (S$6.50)

Iced Strawberry Thyme Green (S$6.50)

Mango Matcha Soda (S$6.50)

Something sweet

There's also a good range of desserts in their display case:

Black Sesame Tart Raspberry White Chocolate Tart Lola's Chocolate Cake Lychee Rosewater Cake Earl Grey Floral Cake Strawberry Cheesecake Waffle Hazelnut Waffle



For plated desserts, however, there's only two options: Strawberry Cheesecake Waffle and Hazelnut Waffle (both S$14).

Lola's Cafe

Address: 48 Lor Mambong, Singapore 277699

Opening hours:

Tuesday to Sunday, 9am to 10pm.

Closed on Mondays.

Top image via @8mresg and Lola's Cafe on Instagram.