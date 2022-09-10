Back

New Netflix K-drama 'Little Women' partially filmed in S'pore, has shots of Fullerton Hotel & One Shenton

Singapore represent.

Ashley Tan | September 10, 2022, 12:39 PM

Events

Medicine and Dentistry Workshop

20 August 2022

12PM - 4PM, LASALLE College of the Arts, Lecture Theatre (Block F, Level 2 #F201) 1 McNally St, Singapore 187940

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Those watching "Little Women", a Netflix K-drama that recently aired on Sep. 3, might find some scenes familiar.

The show is loosely based on Louisa May Alcott's novel of the same name, and focuses on three sisters becoming embroiled in a case against the wealthiest family in Korea.

Part of the filming for the show, which stars Kim Go-eun (from "Goblin") and Wi Ha-joon (from "Squid Game"), was done in Singapore.

Shooting around Singapore

The trailer alone featured an aerial shot of Singapore's glittering skyline at night.

Screenshot from The Swoon / YouTube

As well as a quick shot of Robinson Road.

Screenshot from The Swoon / YouTube

The iconic and opulent Fullerton Hotel also appeared in several scenes.

Screenshot from The Swoon / YouTube

Screenshot from The Swoon / YouTube

Some scenes from the drama were also shot at Corals at Keppel Bay, a condominium with views of the waterfront.

Screenshot from The Swoon / YouTube

Condominium residents previously shared with The Straits Times that they were informed a week before the shoot to travel through the apartment complex's basement carpark instead.

Kim and Wi's characters are also seen entering One Shenton, a mixed-use condominium development.

According to Women's Weekly, the word "Shenton" on the pillar was edited out of the show.

Screenshot from The Swoon / YouTube

During the filming period, Singaporeans spotted Wi visiting various locations around the island.

Wi also shared photos of himself having fun at Universal Studios Singapore on July 13.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 위하준 Wi Ha Jun (@wi__wi__wi)

"Little Women" is a 12-episode series currently streaming on Netflix.

Episode 3 is set to release today (Sep. 10).

You can watch the trailer here.

&

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photo from The Swoon / YouTube 

Man, 43, to be charged for punching & verbally abusing nurses & security officers in S'pore hospital

He will be charged in court on Sep. 10.

September 10, 2022, 11:33 AM

What really changes if cats are allowed in HDBs, since it's already been happening for years?

A public consultation exercise is ongoing and authorities say the ban on cats may be lifted.

September 10, 2022, 10:50 AM

S'pore student screaming head off for free McDonald's ice cream gets 22 million TikTok views

He screamed himself Super Saiyan stiff.

September 10, 2022, 03:32 AM

English Premier League postpones Sep. 10 weekend football matches out of respect for Queen Elizabeth II

Further details will be provided in due course.

September 09, 2022, 07:18 PM

GetGo car overturns on Nicoll Highway in early morning accident

A 31-year-old male driver and his 32-year-old male passenger were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

September 09, 2022, 07:05 PM

School does Chang'e drifting across sky display, but looks like ghost haunting children

Children appeared unamused.

September 09, 2022, 06:45 PM

S'pore man orders KFC, gets palm-sized fried chicken drumstick that looks like drumlet

🧐

September 09, 2022, 06:04 PM

Grab clarifies no price discrimination after subscriber claims he was charged more for delivery fee

A difference of 100 per cent.

September 09, 2022, 05:54 PM

What happens now to banknotes featuring Queen Elizabeth II?

The long-reigning monarch was featured on 33 currencies around the world.

September 09, 2022, 05:41 PM

Double rainbow seen over Buckingham Palace shortly before announcement of Queen's death

Queen Elizabeth II was 96.

September 09, 2022, 05:29 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.