New Netflix K-drama 'Little Women' partially filmed in S'pore, has shots of Fullerton Hotel & One Shenton

Those watching "Little Women", a Netflix K-drama that recently aired on Sep. 3, might find some scenes familiar.

The show is loosely based on Louisa May Alcott's novel of the same name, and focuses on three sisters becoming embroiled in a case against the wealthiest family in Korea.

Part of the filming for the show, which stars Kim Go-eun (from "Goblin") and Wi Ha-joon (from "Squid Game"), was done in Singapore.

Shooting around Singapore

The trailer alone featured an aerial shot of Singapore's glittering skyline at night.

As well as a quick shot of Robinson Road.

The iconic and opulent Fullerton Hotel also appeared in several scenes.

Some scenes from the drama were also shot at Corals at Keppel Bay, a condominium with views of the waterfront.

Condominium residents previously shared with The Straits Times that they were informed a week before the shoot to travel through the apartment complex's basement carpark instead.

Kim and Wi's characters are also seen entering One Shenton, a mixed-use condominium development.

According to Women's Weekly, the word "Shenton" on the pillar was edited out of the show.

During the filming period, Singaporeans spotted Wi visiting various locations around the island.

Wi also shared photos of himself having fun at Universal Studios Singapore on July 13.

"Little Women" is a 12-episode series currently streaming on Netflix.

Episode 3 is set to release today (Sep. 10).

You can watch the trailer here.

