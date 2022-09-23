Back

LiHO has 1-for-1 offer on all drinks from Sep. 26-28, 2022

Tea-riffic.

Russell Ang | September 23, 2022, 05:09 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Good news boba lovers.

As part of its new menu launch, LiHO is offering a 1-for-1 on all its menu items from Sep. 26 to 28, 2022.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LiHO TEA Singapore (Official) (@lihosg)

LiHO drinks are regularly priced from S$2.30.

This offer will only be available at selected outlets.

Photo from LiHO TEA

Price reduced for certain drinks

LiHO has also permanently reduced the price for selected drinks.

This includes:

  • Singapore Fruit Tea (Now: S$4.90, Then: S$5.30)

  • Red Bull Honey Calamansi (Now: S$6.90, Then: S$7.30)

  • Red Bull Lychee Rose (Now: S$6.90, Then: S$7.30)

    Here's a look at LiHO's full menu:

    Photo from LiHO TEA

    Photo from LiHO TEA

    New item

    Separately, LiHO is also launching its latest creation, the Chestnut Milk Green Tea.

    Starting from S$4.90 a cup, this brand-new drink is packed with a rich nutty flavour.

    Photo from LiHO TEA

    Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

    Top image from @lihosg on Instagram.

    Most Famous Amos cookie flavours out of stock in S'pore due to ingredient shipment delays

    NoooOoooo.

    September 23, 2022, 05:04 PM

    Ex-actress Melissa Faith Yeo had to sell Toa Payoh ritual murders HDB flat & then found out its history

    It was Yeo's first task as a junior realtor back in 2016.

    September 23, 2022, 04:57 PM

    Singtel users islandwide experiencing issues with 4G & 5G data services since Sep. 21

    Singtel apologised for the inconvenience, and shared that affected customers can "regain connectivity by switching their phones off and on".

    September 23, 2022, 04:06 PM

    Person in lingerie who climbed down Hong Kong building to flee police is Thai man, 30

    He has since been arrested for violating the conditions of his stay in Hong Kong.

    September 23, 2022, 03:41 PM

    S'pore is world's 5th wealthiest city in 2022 with nearly 250,000 millionaires

    A favoured destination for High Net Worth Individuals.

    September 23, 2022, 03:01 PM

    Wearing masks outdoors no longer required in South Korea from Sep. 26

    However, masks are still required indoors.

    September 23, 2022, 02:51 PM

    After 16-hour police search, 'kidnapped' 24-year-old man in S'pore turns out to be scam victim

    Not all scammers ask you for money directly and immediately.

    September 23, 2022, 02:48 PM

    Crocs & 7-Eleven collab to make bright-orange shoes with 3D Slurpee charm

    Cheers to that.

    September 23, 2022, 02:29 PM

    M'sian Lamborghini owner lets boy sit in car for more photos instead of posing beside it

    Spread joy.

    September 23, 2022, 12:29 PM

    Calbee x Genki Sushi S'pore: Soft serve with Jagabee, sushi with spicy chips & more from Oct. 6, 2022

    Hmm.

    September 23, 2022, 12:09 PM

    About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

    Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.