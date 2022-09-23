LiHO has 1-for-1 offer on all drinks from Sep. 26-28, 2022

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Good news boba lovers.
As part of its new menu launch, LiHO is offering a 1-for-1 on all its menu items from Sep. 26 to 28, 2022.
LiHO drinks are regularly priced from S$2.30.
This offer will only be available at selected outlets.
Price reduced for certain drinks
LiHO has also permanently reduced the price for selected drinks.
This includes:
- Singapore Fruit Tea (Now: S$4.90, Then: S$5.30)
- Red Bull Honey Calamansi (Now: S$6.90, Then: S$7.30)
- Red Bull Lychee Rose (Now: S$6.90, Then: S$7.30)
Here's a look at LiHO's full menu:
New item
Separately, LiHO is also launching its latest creation, the Chestnut Milk Green Tea.
Starting from S$4.90 a cup, this brand-new drink is packed with a rich nutty flavour.
Top image from @lihosg on Instagram.
