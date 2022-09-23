LiHO has 1-for-1 offer on all drinks from Sep. 26-28, 2022

Good news boba lovers.

As part of its new menu launch, LiHO is offering a 1-for-1 on all its menu items from Sep. 26 to 28, 2022.

LiHO drinks are regularly priced from S$2.30.

This offer will only be available at selected outlets.

Price reduced for certain drinks

LiHO has also permanently reduced the price for selected drinks.

This includes:

Singapore Fruit Tea (Now: S$4.90, Then: S$5.30)

Red Bull Honey Calamansi (Now: S$6.90, Then: S$7.30)

Red Bull Lychee Rose (Now: S$6.90, Then: S$7.30)

Here's a look at LiHO's full menu:

New item

Separately, LiHO is also launching its latest creation, the Chestnut Milk Green Tea.

Starting from S$4.90 a cup, this brand-new drink is packed with a rich nutty flavour.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top image from @lihosg on Instagram.