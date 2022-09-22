EXO member Lay Zhang to perform in S'pore on Oct. 19, 2022

Chinese singer Lay Zhang will be performing in Singapore on Oct. 19, 2022.

He will be holding a concert as part of his "GrandLine2: Infinite Lands" solo tour.

The concert will be held at the Resorts World Convention Centre at Resorts World Sentosa.

Tickets selling from Sep. 22

Tickets will go on sale to the general public from today (Sep. 22), 1:14pm onwards via:

Online: www.ticketmaster.sg

www.ticketmaster.sg Hotline: +65 3158 8588

All SingPost outlets

Tickets range from S$168 to S$298 across five categories, excluding booking fees.

Here's a look at the seat map:

Fans can expect to listen to songs like "NAMANANA", "Honey", and "LIT" as well as several new songs.

This tour will mark the 10th anniversary of his debut as an artist.

Following his departure from SM Entertainment, the Chinese singer-actor released "JIU" in April 2022.

This sentimental track reflects on the time spent with his EXO members.

Zhang previously performed in Singapore with his bandmates in 2019 at the National Stadium. Tickets were sold out in record-breaking time.

Top image from @layzhang on Instagram.