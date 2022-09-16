Jalan Besar bakery selling creme-filled circular croissants, max 10 per flavour available per day

Another bakery in Singapore is selling the creme-filled circular croissants that are going viral on TikTok and Instagram.

Croissant bombs -- as they're known at La Levain -- will go on sale from Sep. 17, 2022.

The four flavours available are:

Nutella ($6.50) - Nutella filling, topped with Couverture Chocolate

Passionfruit and Mango ($6.20) - Passionfruit mango nameraka cream, topped with Valrhona passionfruit inspiration

Raspberry ($6.20) - Home made raspberry jam, topped with raspberry Valrhona inspiration

Truffle cream cheese $8.20 - Truffle cream cheese, topped with AOP gruyere cheese

The truffle cream cheese croissant bomb is the only savoury offering.

The bakery will only make "eight to 10" pieces of each flavour per day for now, but will consider increasing this number if they are well-received.

There will be no limit to the number of pieces each customer can purchase.

La Levain

Address: 23 Hamilton Road, Singapore 209193

Operating hours: 8am - 6pm, Tuesdays to Sundays

Top photos by Lee Wei Lin