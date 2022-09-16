Jalan Besar bakery selling creme-filled circular croissants, max 10 per flavour available per day

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Another bakery in Singapore is selling the creme-filled circular croissants that are going viral on TikTok and Instagram.
Croissant bombs -- as they're known at La Levain -- will go on sale from Sep. 17, 2022.
The four flavours available are:
Nutella ($6.50) - Nutella filling, topped with Couverture Chocolate
Passionfruit and Mango ($6.20) - Passionfruit mango nameraka cream, topped with Valrhona passionfruit inspiration
Raspberry ($6.20) - Home made raspberry jam, topped with raspberry Valrhona inspiration
Truffle cream cheese $8.20 - Truffle cream cheese, topped with AOP gruyere cheese
The truffle cream cheese croissant bomb is the only savoury offering.
The bakery will only make "eight to 10" pieces of each flavour per day for now, but will consider increasing this number if they are well-received.
There will be no limit to the number of pieces each customer can purchase.
La Levain
Address: 23 Hamilton Road, Singapore 209193
Operating hours: 8am - 6pm, Tuesdays to Sundays
