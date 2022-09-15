Back

Joseph Schooling's prize money for 31st SEA Games put on hold after cannabis confession

Amanda Lim's prize money has also been withheld.

Syahindah Ishak | September 15, 2022, 12:50 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Olympic gold medallist Joseph Schooling's prize money for his performance at the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi has been put on hold, as reported by CNA and The Straits Times.

National freestyle swimmer Amanda Lim's SEA Games prize money has also been withheld.

This comes two weeks after the duo were were found to have consumed cannabis.

Schooling bagged two gold medals and one bronze at the 31st SEA Games, while Amanda won one gold and one silver.

According to ST, Schooling would have received S$13,750 for his performance, while Amanda would have gotten S$3,750.

When contacted by CNA, the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) did not elaborate on its decision to withhold the athletes' prize money.

Did not attend award ceremony

On Wednesday (Sep. 14), SNOC held the Major Games Award Programme (MAP) awards presentation and Team Singapore appreciation dinner.

Both Schooling and Lim were not present at the ceremony, where 68 medallists were rewarded with up to S$860,000 — S$495,000 for the 31st SEA Games and S$365,000 for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Speaker of Parliament and President of SNOC Tan Chuan-Jin was present at the ceremony and was on stage to give a speech to the national athletes.

According to CNA, Tan took the opportunity to remind athletes that they have to "fulfil the criteria" set by SNOC and the respective National Sports Associations before they are allowed to compete at the Games.

Once they get selected, they will then have to commit to a team membership agreement which includes a "stipulated code of conduct".

Although Tan did not specifically refer to Schooling and Lim's cannabis use in his speech, he said, as reported by ST:

"As representatives of the country, we all have a part to play while we are at the Games. Our actions and behaviour do not merely have an impact on us, but also on the larger community.

Let's continue to stick to the goals, focus on your performance, look after your teammates and be as exemplary as you can."

Related stories

Top image via Sport Singapore/FB.

Punggol Field murder: Man, 22, gets jail for life, 15 strokes of cane for stabbing jogger

Prosecutors described this as a "senseless" killing.

September 15, 2022, 11:56 AM

McDonald's Quarter Pounder with Cheese returns 'on trial' at Safra Yishun outlet

It's back?!

September 15, 2022, 10:20 AM

DBS sets decarbonisation targets for 7 key sectors like Oil & Gas

It plans to cut its financed emissions from O&G sector by 28 per cent by 2030 and 92 per cent by 2050.

September 15, 2022, 10:13 AM

Japan set to resume visa-free travel for some tourists in October 2022

So close.

September 15, 2022, 10:02 AM

S’pore watch collector saved pocket money & worked odd jobs through poly to buy S$11,000 Rolex at 21

Time and money.

September 15, 2022, 08:11 AM

South Korea court issues arrest warrant for Terra co-founder Do Kwon who is reportedly in S'pore

Authorities after him in his country of origin.

September 15, 2022, 03:24 AM

Man, 36, arrested after allegedly robbing woman, 45, of S$3,000 in Bedok

S$2,800 cash was recovered.

September 15, 2022, 01:53 AM

3-year-old S'porean girl dies from Covid-19 infection

Third patient under 12 years old to die from Covid-19.

September 15, 2022, 01:31 AM

Viral creme-filled circular croissants from New York now available at Bukit Timah bakery

Croissant moons, or croons.

September 14, 2022, 07:32 PM

Harrowing Halloween returns at S’pore Discovery Centre with haunted flight experience, exhibitions & more

Good excuse to ask your crush out.

September 14, 2022, 07:12 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.