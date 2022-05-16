Back

Joseph Schooling wins 1st gold at 31st SEA Games, his 5th consecutive win for 100m butterfly since 2013

Quah finished second behind Schooling.

Martino Tan | May 16, 2022, 07:33 PM

Singapore's Olympic champion Joseph Schooling won his first gold at the 31st Southeast Asia (SEA) Games, pipping Quah Zheng Wen to first place on Monday (May 16).

Schooling clocked a time of 52.22 seconds, ahead of Quah who swam a time of 52.86 seconds.

This is Schooling's 28th gold medal at the SEA Games.

Speaker of Parliament and Singapore National Olympic Council president Tan Chuan-Jin shared a live video of the race, which you can watch here:

Undefeated in 100m butterfly since 2013 SEA Games

Schooling has dominated this SEA Games event since 2013, making this win his fifth title in the 100m butterfly race.

In 2019, Schooling successfully defended his title as the king of 100m butterfly at the SEA Games, clocking a time of 51.84 seconds, slightly ahead of Quah who swam a time of 51.87 seconds.

Performance at the heats

Schooling and Quah were second and fourth in the 100m butterfly heats, behind Thailand's Navaphat Wongcharoen.

Wongcharoen was the 2019 SEA Games silver medalist.

 

Read about Schooling and Quah's 100m butterfly finals at the 2019 SEA Games here:

Top photo by Ted Aljibe/AFP via Getty Images

