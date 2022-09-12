Back

Joanne Peh was hurt when her colleagues said she and Qi Yuwu faked their relationship for Star Awards 2013

They've withstood the test of time and just celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary.

Lee Wei Lin | September 12, 2022, 06:50 PM

It's been almost a decade since Joanne Peh and Qi Yuwu went public with their relationship in April 2013.

For those who weren't around to witness it, local media publications had a field day speculating about the legitimacy of their romance. Much of it was due to how many presumed that Qi was gay.

As this The New Paper (TNP) article highlighted, Qi was aware of these rumours and told 8 Days that "people can say whatever they want".

Screenshot from The New Paper

The grapevine extended far and wide

In a latest episode of Mediacorp variety show "Streamers Go Live", contestants were tasked with responding to negative comments, and Peh, who is one of the team leaders, shared her approach to dealing with naysayers.

She recalled:

"People once said that my husband and I were faking our relationship for the sake of Star Awards. There were a lot [of people who] said that at the time -- even my colleagues.

You'd feel very hurt because everything could be fine while you were working with them, but they actually thought that you were faking [a relationship].

Would I fake a relationship?

But we decided to stay silent and let time prove [that they were wrong]."

The Star Awards was split into two shows in 2013. Their relationship made headlines about two weeks before the first show was held on Apr. 21.

Guess who had the last laugh

Ultimately, Peh and Qi withstood the test of time.

On Sep. 9, they celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary.

They also have two kids -- a seven-year-old girl nicknamed Baby Qi and a five-year-old son nicknamed Qi Didi.

Top photos from Mediacorp & Qi Yuwu's Instagram

