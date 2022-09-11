JJ Lin's Miracle Coffee joint coming to S'pore on Sep. 30, 2022

After years of waiting, JJ Lin is finally bringing his café, Miracle Coffee, from Taiwan to Singapore.

He announced the good news on his social media platforms, but did not provide further details.

The only hints that we've gotten from the poster is that Sep. 30 is likely to be the opening date, and that its opening is in collaboration with Marina Bay Sands (MBS).

He also did not specify if it will be a pop-up event or a permanent store.

Lin opened the coffee joint in Taiwan back in 2018, and now has three outlets there according to its Instagram page.

Subtle hints on opening

There have been subtle hints about something brewing for Miracle Coffee, as Lin gifted his friends such as Kit Chan with coffee and candles ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival.

What Miracle Coffee serves in Taiwan

Apart from coffee, Miracle Coffee serves up a variety of other items in their Taiwanese stores.

It's not known if the entire range of items will be available in Singapore.

Top photos from JJ Lin's Instagram