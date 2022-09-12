Japan may scrap daily arrival cap & all other travel restrictions by Oct. 2022: Report

Japan may be planning to loosen its existing travel restrictions to let more travellers in.

Review restrictions "altogether" and carry them out soon

According to a report by Nikkei Asia on Sep. 11, the daily arrival cap, as well as all other border control measures and travel restrictions, may be scrapped by as soon as October.

Japan's Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara told a Fuji Television programme on the same day that the government will "review its restrictions altogether" and carry them out "in the not-so-distant future".

Additionally, Fuji News Network reported on Sep. 12. that the government plans to allow tourists to enter the country without travel agency bookings and to waive tourist visa requirements for some countries.

It added that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may decide on easing these border control measures and travel restrictions as early as this week.

Current measures in place

Currently, Japan has capped its arrival limit at 50,000 people per day, and these foreign travellers can enter the country via non-escorted package tours.

Additionally, fully vaccinated travellers who have taken their boosters can also enter the country without producing a pre-departure Covid-19 test.

However, travellers are still required to obtain a visa for their trip, and wear their masks while in the country.

Top image from masahiro miyagi/Unsplash