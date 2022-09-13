Jackson Wang ends TikTok livestream to stop fans from spending money on stickers on him

On Sep. 6, international pop star Jackson Wang ended his TikTok livestream abruptly after fans spent money on him via the social media app.

In a screen-recorded video of the livestream, the puzzled singer asked why various stickers began appearing on his screen.

Some of his fans then responded that the stickers are paid gifts that can be converted into TikTok Diamonds.

Diamonds can then be redeemed for money.

TikTok stickers are purchased using TikTok coins, which range from one coin to 34,900 coins.

For context, a bundle of coins ranges from S$1.48 for a total of 110 coins (inclusive of 45 free coins and S$348.98 for 17,495 coins (inclusive of 995 free coins).

Here's how much the stickers that Wang received cost:

Hat and moustache: 99 coins

99 coins Sunglasses: 199 coins

199 coins Hearts:199 coins

Ends livestream abruptly

Upon finding out that the stickers cost money, he immediately said: "Oh no no no no no, oh my god, then-" before abruptly ending his livestream.

According to fans, Wang went back onto the livestream but turned off the gifting function.

Jackson’s Back on Tiktok Live but he turned off sending gift option 😅@JacksonWang852 #JacksonWang — ONE AHGASE GOT7 (@OneAhgaseGOT7) September 7, 2022

Wang went on TikTok Live to promote his new album "MAGIC MAN".

Before his TikTok appearance, he also went live on other social media platforms, including Instagram, Twitter and Weibo.

Jackson really went live on three platforms 🥺 Instagram, Twitter, and now on Weibo 🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/MJ1ubBMFHZ — 𝐣𝐨𝐲𝐜𝐞 (@cyjprint) September 7, 2022

Top image screenshot from RosePose via YouTube.