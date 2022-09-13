Back

Jackson Wang ends TikTok livestream to stop fans from spending money on stickers on him

Don't want to burn a hole in his fans' pockets.

Fasiha Nazren | September 13, 2022, 04:59 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

On Sep. 6, international pop star Jackson Wang ended his TikTok livestream abruptly after fans spent money on him via the social media app.

In a screen-recorded video of the livestream, the puzzled singer asked why various stickers began appearing on his screen.

Some of his fans then responded that the stickers are paid gifts that can be converted into TikTok Diamonds.

Diamonds can then be redeemed for money.

TikTok stickers are purchased using TikTok coins, which range from one coin to 34,900 coins.

For context, a bundle of coins ranges from S$1.48 for a total of 110 coins (inclusive of 45 free coins and S$348.98 for 17,495 coins (inclusive of 995 free coins).

Here's how much the stickers that Wang received cost:

  • Hat and moustache: 99 coins

  • Sunglasses: 199 coins

  • Hearts:199 coins

Ends livestream abruptly

Upon finding out that the stickers cost money, he immediately said: "Oh no no no no no, oh my god, then-" before abruptly ending his livestream.

According to fans, Wang went back onto the livestream but turned off the gifting function.

Wang went on TikTok Live to promote his new album "MAGIC MAN".

Before his TikTok appearance, he also went live on other social media platforms, including Instagram, Twitter and Weibo.

Top image screenshot from RosePose via YouTube.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Debt collectors must be licensed under new regime, forbidden from sending threatening texts: Sun Xueling

The move is part of a new debt collection bill that was read in Parliament on Sep. 13.

September 13, 2022, 04:54 PM

Govt, NGOs to intensify efforts to tackle hoarding in HDB flats: Sim Ann

SCDF to trial placing one fire extinguisher at the lift lobbies of every two blocks.

September 13, 2022, 04:18 PM

Customer complains Jurong West stall charges S$12 for cai png, fish alone S$8

No longer blue-collar worker food.

September 13, 2022, 04:05 PM

MOM 'strongly encourages' flexible work arrangements, like 4-day week

"MOM does not intend to specify any trial or any rigidity or impose any of these formulas on the public sector."

September 13, 2022, 03:35 PM

S'pore to get bivalent vaccines which protect against original Covid-19 strain & Omicron variant

"A decision will be announced soon," Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said.

September 13, 2022, 03:01 PM

Consuming drugs unknowingly while overseas usually not an offence: Shanmugam

The home affairs minister also urged people to be more careful when travelling to a country where food containing controlled drugs is sold.

September 13, 2022, 01:50 PM

MOE does not hire anyone who committed sexual offences or violent crime: Maliki Osman

The government is reviewing the screening framework for those working with children.

September 13, 2022, 12:56 PM

S'pore bus captain, 23, turned down offers from 3 local unis to pursue his lifelong passion for buses

He joked that his job comes with a corner office and allows him to sightsee while working.

September 13, 2022, 12:43 PM

4-hour queues at some S'pore banks as high 2.7% interest rate for fixed deposits draws crowds

Big money.

September 13, 2022, 12:00 PM

New GrabFood category lets users earn 2X rewards points on exclusive merchants like Mr Coconut

The new category, Grab Signatures, features merchants that deliver exclusively via GrabFood.

September 13, 2022, 11:00 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.