Jackson Wang swamped by fans at KL airport, tries to find shoe's missing owner

GOT7 member Jackson Wang has once again made the headlines for being extremely thoughtful to his fans.

A frenzy of fans waited at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in Malaysia to catch a glimpse of Wang on Sep. 24.

Knowing that his fans were waiting for his arrival, Wang also updated about his whereabouts on his social media.

In #Malaysia now, still at airport.

Exiting from 3rd floor to the festival rehearsal right away.

See u all tonight💋#MAGICMAN — Jackson Wang (@JacksonWang852) September 24, 2022

In videos shared on social media, fans could be seen screaming and pushing one another while vying to catch a glimpse of the idol who arrived at the airport at around 1:30pm.

Huge crowd

You can see that it's almost impassable for Wang who was trying to get out of the airport with the flurry of fans surrounding him.

In an attempt to get the best view of their idol, fans rushed toward Wang.

At one point, a fan fell down as she was pushed by the crowd.

As she scrambled to get up, Wang was seen trying to help her while making his way out of the airport.

Another fan lost her shoe

In another video posted on Chinese social media Xiaohongshu, Wang was seen holding up a shoe in the air, searching for its owner.

Amidst the chaos, Wang was also heard asking security officers around him to "calm down" and "relax" when they attempted to push his fans away in order to clear a path for him.

In a follow-up tweet, Wang expressed concern for his fans, stating that it was "a lil (sic) dangerous back then". He also urged his fans to prioritise their own safety as he was truly worried.

So happy to see you all , thanks for welcoming me to this amazing place #Malaysia at the airport.

One thing I gotta say. Be safe. It was a lil dangerous back then, u guys could’ve been hurt. I truly worry. So Plz, safety first.

I’ll see u tonight💋#MAGICMAN — Jackson Wang (@JacksonWang852) September 24, 2022

Performed at Good Vibes Weekender 2022

Wang was in Malaysia to perform at the Good Vibes Weekender 2022 at Sunway Lagoon on the night of Sep. 24.

When he asked for recommendations for places to chill at with his crew, some of his fans recommended him to go to a "mamak".

For those who don't know a "mamak" is essentially a typical open-air eatery serving supper grub like maggi goreng and teh tarik.

In Singapore last month

In August 2022, Wang was in Singapore to record a series of vlogs in partnership with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

Despite rumours of Wang facing a "high risk" of getting cancelled in China, his fans in the region appear to be unfazed.

Top image via jacksonwang852g7/Instagram, noon_b_m_b/Instagram.