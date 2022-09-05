Back

6,700 sq ft indoor skatepark, largest in S'pore, to open at GR.iD Mall in Selegie on Oct. 1

Another thing to do in Singapore.

Adelene Wee | September 05, 2022, 07:52 PM

A new indoor skatepark will open to the public at GR.iD Mall in Selegie on Oct. 1, 2022.

The 6,708 square feet facility touts itself as the largest indoor skatepark in Singapore and features a range of ramps and obstacles that beginners and experienced skaters alike can enjoy.

The skate park is operated by local skateboarding school Por Vida Skateboarding.

The GR.iD Mall location will also serve as a site for a skating school that offers lessons to children and adults interested to learn the sport.

6,708 square feet skatepark

Image courtesy from Por Vida Skateboarding

The skatepark will also have a refreshment area for skateboarders to rest, while shower facilities are available in the mall for those who want to take a rinse.

Situated in GR.iD mall's basement, the air-conditioned space has a capacity limit of 35 pax and is open for bookings at S$15 for two hours.

Skate obstacles

Photo with courtesy from Por Vida Skateboarding

The obstacles that participants can look forward to include:

  • mini ramps

  • wave ramps

  • quarter pipes

  • flat bank

  • flat bar

  • manual pad

  • benches

  • ledges

Image courtesy of Por Vida Skateboarding

Skateboarders who don't have their own boards can rent one on-location for S$10.

Learning to skate

Photo via Por Vida Skateboarding/Facebook

Those hoping to pick up the sport can also join Por Vida Skateboarding's classes.

First-timers will need to take a compulsory 45-minute trial lesson for S$45 to learn the basics. Coaches can then make a recommendation for a suitable lesson plan.

From there, different types of lesson plans are available, ranging from solo classes at S$85 an hour to modular courses for a group of beginners at S$200 for four sessions.

Image via Por Vida Skateboarding

More information on lessons can be found here.

Address: GR.iD Mall, 1 Selegie Rd, #B1-11, Singapore 188306

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm, daily

Top image via Por Vida Skateboarding

