POFMA will continue to apply: IMDA in response to TOC comeback & Taiwan relocation

Singapore laws apply.

Belmont Lay | September 18, 2022, 01:59 PM

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) has responded to the latest development involving the revival of the The Online Citizen (TOC) website and social media platforms.

In response to media queries from CNA, IMDA said current legislation in Singapore will apply to the media: "The Online Citizen’s class licence was cancelled as it had repeatedly refused to comply with the requirement to declare its funding sources, including foreign funding."

“IMDA is aware of the new foreign-based website and social media accounts."

"The Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) and the Foreign Interference (Countermeasures) Act (FICA) will continue to apply," it added.

Background

The TOC website and social media accounts were reactivated on Friday, Sep. 16.

TOC's editor Terry Xu said he is "relocating" to Taiwan to oversee its operations.

Xu wrote on TOC's Facebook page and website after reactivating them.

He said both the operation of the website along with its social media platforms have been transferred to a new company that is registered there, while the old Singapore entity is in the midst of closure, he wrote.

Background

TOC was ordered to stop posting on its websites and social medial media accounts on Sep. 14, 2021.

IMDA said TOC failed to declare all its funding sources, despite "multiple reminders and extensions".

It was given two weeks to provide further information to comply with the Broadcasting Act.

The website and some of its social media accounts were deactivated two days later before IMDA's deadline.

On Oct. 15, the authority said TOC's licence was cancelled after it repeatedly refused to declare its funding sources.

In December, the High Court dismissed an application by TOC to quash IMDA's orders to close its website and social media accounts.

Top photos via Terry Xu & TOC

