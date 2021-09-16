Back

The Online Citizen taken offline ahead of Sep. 16, 3pm deadline

Not the end of the story, however.

Nigel Chua | September 16, 2021, 12:13 PM

Events

My Community Festival 2021

10 September 2021 - 03 October 2021

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Online Citizen (TOC), a platform that writes about politics in Singapore, had its website license suspended earlier in the week on Sep. 14, by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA).

Now, the website, along with its accompanying social media pages on Facebook and Twitter, have been disabled, ahead of a Sep. 16, 3pm deadline set by the authority.

However, the Instagram account @theonlinecitizen is still available, but it has been converted to a private account.

Suspension from Sep. 14, 2021

IMDA said it was suspending TOC's license due to its non-compliance with its legal obligation to be transparent about its sources of funding as a registered Internet Content Provider.

The suspension applied to TOC's website (www.theonlinecitizen.com), as well as its social media accounts on platforms such as Facebook and Twitter, and was effective from Sep. 14, 2021 — the date it was announced.

The suspension meant that TOC was required to stop posting any more articles on its websites and its social media channels and accounts, and was also required to disable them by 3pm on Sep. 16.

TOC is also not allowed to operate any new licensable broadcasting services online, IMDA said.

And if TOC fails to comply, IMDA said it "may take steps to restrict access to these services".

It is also a criminal offence for TOC to continue operating these services and its officers may also be held liable, said IMDA.

What happens next?

As of now, TOC's license has been suspended, but has not been cancelled.

An IMDA spokesperson said on Sep. 14 that TOC has two weeks to submit information to meet its legal obligation.

Should TOC not come into full compliance within these two weeks, IMDA may cancel its license entirely.

However, TOC's chief editor Terry Xu called IMDA's demands "unreasonable".

He said in a post on Sep. 15 on his personal Facebook page that TOC had already provided evidence to justify its subscription revenue — an issue which IMDA raised, due to concerns over potential foreign influence through certain elements of TOC's subscription framework.

Xu also questioned IMDA's jurisdiction over TOC's social media platforms, pointing out that TOC was only required to register its website upon being notified by IMDA in 2018, and saying that he would be "filing a judicial review" on the matter.

Related stories

Follow and listen to our podcast here

China reportedly forced US high school to refer to Taiwan as a Chinese province

Offending Beijing's sensitivities is a no-no.

September 16, 2021, 02:27 PM

Paya Lebar Quarter does budget Kim Kardashian in social media flex

Hot stuff.

September 16, 2021, 02:09 PM

M'sian 'dog shelter' with 20,000 followers shuts Facebook page amid scam accusations

Their website selling merchandise is still active.

September 16, 2021, 02:09 PM

What S’poreans need to know before buying their first bicycle

First consider: Where do you want to ride, how long do you want to ride, and how often do you want to ride?

September 16, 2021, 02:00 PM

Unlimited steak for S$60 nett for 2 at Beach Road steakhouse till end Sep. 2021

Go hungry.

September 16, 2021, 01:45 PM

Mid-Autumn lantern sets & displays at Gardens by the Bay from now till Oct. 3, 2021

Bunnies galore.

September 16, 2021, 01:00 PM

Man trips girl, 17, escaping with gold worth S$16,000 she robbed from Thailand mall shop

The girl had lost her father's death insurance payout to a cyber scam.

September 16, 2021, 11:38 AM

M'sians can expect political stability for the time being with MoU between govt & PH opposition

They are also the biggest winners.

September 16, 2021, 11:02 AM

Man, who says he's 'public-spirited', keeps accusing SDA of not doing her job at Kallang Wave Mall

So he confronted her and recorded their interaction.

September 16, 2021, 03:58 AM

804 local Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Sep. 15, 238 are seniors above 60 years old

There are a total of 807 new cases in Singapore.

September 15, 2021, 11:52 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.