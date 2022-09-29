Hugh Jackman reprises his role as Wolverine in 'Deadpool 3'

Good news, Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans.

Hugh Jackman will be back on the big screen as the mutant superhero, Wolverine.

This time, he will be joining Ryan Reynolds in the highly-anticipated "Deadpool 3".

In a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Jackman retired from the role after the character was killed off in the 2017 film "Logan".

However, it seems like Jackman will be clawing his way to the franchise very soon.

Confirmed by Ryan Reynolds

On Tuesday (Sep. 28), Reynolds confirmed Jackman's return and the film's release date in a Twitter video.

Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022

After noting the challenges of producing the film, he drops the big reveal in his signature satire style.

"Hey, Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?"

Jackman is then seen in the background of the video walking up a flight of stairs and said: "Yeah, sure."

"Yeah, sure Ryan," he answers.

Another one?

Following the announcement, Reynolds posted another video with Jackman on Twitter.

Quick explainer video that tackles…

1) Timeline questions

2) Logan canon

3) MCU FAQ

4) Whether we can do this all day or not pic.twitter.com/50lBsfYS5p — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 28, 2022

In this one, they are seated together to answer various questions about Wolverine.

Specifically, how will he fit into the MCU after his complicated history?

Just as they start to explain, the song "Wake me up before you Go-Go" is suddenly played.

This manages to drown out everything Reynolds and Jackman said.

Old Faces in New Places

The film will mark Reynolds and Jackman's first appearance in the MCU.

Disney, who owns Marvel, acquired film rights with Fox in 2019.

This gives them access to iconic X-Men mutants such as "Deadpool" and "Wolverine."

The superstar duo has a long-time rapport behind the scenes. They are famously known for "feuding" on social media.

In October 2021, Reynolds posted a Tiktok of himself wearing a pair of socks with Jackman's face printed on it.

Top image from @VancityReynolds.