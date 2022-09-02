Back

How Joseph Schooling got caught smoking weed, according to The Straits Times

A drug utensil was found on national swimmer Amanda Lim.

Belmont Lay | September 02, 2022, 10:11 AM

Joseph Schooling, 27, confessed to taking cannabis while in Hanoi, Vietnam for the May 12 to 23 SEA Games.

The Straits Times, quoting unnamed sources, has reported on how -- tentatively -- Schooling got caught.

Weed grinder found on Amanda Lim

Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam told the media on Sep. 2 that it was Singapore national swimmer Amanda Lim, 29, who was warned not for consumption, but for possessing a drug utensil.

ST subsequently reported Lim was discovered to have a weed grinder in her possession at the Changi Airport immigration when she returned here from the Commonwealth Games.

A weed grinder is a drug utensil used to grind parts of a cannabis plant.

The Games was held in Birmingham city in Britain from July 28 to Aug. 8.

The swim team had returned on Aug. 5.

Lim, a 19-time SEA Games champion, was then questioned and had her mobile phone seized.

Swimmers questioned, including Schooling

A number of Singaporean swimmers were then questioned and tested for drugs.

Schooling is believed to have been questioned as well, even though he did not compete in the Commonwealth Games as he wanted to focus on the SEA Games and now-postponed Asian Games.

Schooling possibly questioned twice

Schooling and Lim then went to Phuket, Thailand for a holiday.

He was believed to have been questioned again at Changi Airport when he returned.

It was during either one of these two occasions when he was questioned that he supposedly confessed to taking cannabis in Hanoi.

Both swimmers took urine tests for drugs and tested negative.

Quite unlikely he took cannabis before or during race

The Singapore swim team performed well during this most recent SEA Games outing and won 44 medals, including 21 golds.

ST reported that it would have been unlikely Schooling took cannabis before or during the competition in Hanoi.

If he did, he would have failed the dope tests.

Marijuana is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

In total, he swam four races, winning gold in two and a bronze in another.

Schooling's privileges revoked

As his confession materialised while he is still serving his national service, the Ministry of Defence has taken action.

MINDEF has placed the Olympian on a six-month urine testing regimen and revoked his leave and disruption privileges to compete in competitions.

He is unlikely to make it to 2023's SEA and Asian Games.

Schooling enlisted in January 2022.

This was after he had been given two long-term deferments.

He holds the rank of a private in the Navy at the moment.

He will complete his NS stint in early 2024, a few months ahead of the Paris Olympics in late July that year.

Amanda Lim's punishment

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) issued Lim a stern warning under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Top photos via Joseph Schooling Facebook & NYSI SG YouTube

