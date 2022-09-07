Back

Holey Moley Golf Club at Clarke Quay closing down on Sep. 30, 2022

Holey Moley opened its Clarke Quay outlet in 2018.

Low Jia Ying | September 07, 2022, 03:18 PM

Mini golf course and bar establishment Holy Moley Golf Club at Clarke Quay will be closing down on Sep. 30, 2022.

No viable long-term site available for Holey Moley

In a media release on Sep. 7, Funlab, the parent company of Holey Moley, said it had been in discussions with CapitaLand about the future of the Clarke Quay precinct and the wider long-term development of the area.

"Regrettably, CapitaLand and Funlab have come to the position that as part of these redevelopment works there is not a viable long-term site available for Holey Moley to continue delivering on its reputation as Singapore’s best mini-golf and party destination," it added.

Funlab's CEO, Michael Schrieber, thanked Holey Moley's "thousands of customers" who have patronised Holey Moley since it opened four years ago in 2018.

He also thanked the staff who have worked at Holey Moley, particularly during the challenging Covid period.

Schrieber said he hoped to find a location for Holey Moley and Funlab's other brands in Singapore in the future.

Funlab, which is based in Australia, added that staff from the Clarke Quay venue would be offered the opportunity to relocate within any of its other venues in Australia and New Zealand that it has in its portfolio and added that it is working closely with staff to assist them through this transition period before their closure.

In a notice on its website, Holey Moley said: "We've had a blast delivering the craziest round of mini golf to Singapore over the last four years and we're sad to say goodbye."

It said online bookings will still be available until their closure on Sep. 30.

