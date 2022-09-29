S'porean man, 52, allegedly collected S$396,440 from 56 migrant workers as condition to renew work pass

A Singaporean operations manager allegedly collected some S$$396,440 from 56 migrant workers as a condition for work.

Demanded money from migrant workers

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) wrote in a Sep. 29 press release that they received a tip-off alleging that a 52-year-old Singaporean, Ho Chiak Hock Derrick, was collecting kickbacks from migrant workers for their employment or renewal of their work passes.

Ho was formerly an operations manager of cleaning and conservancy company Lian Cheng Contracting Pte Ltd.

Kickbacks are illicit payments made to someone in return for an agreement.

MOM began investigating the allegations made against Ho in November 2020.

The ministry found that Ho had allegedly demanded monies totalling S$396,440 from 56 migrant worker employees from Lian Cheng Contracting Pte Ltd on multiple occasions since 2014.

He would either collect the money himself or through three migrant workers acting on his instructions.

Ho had allegedly also collected kickbacks from these three workers as a condition for the renewal of their work passes.

Faces 61 charges

MOM stated that Ho is facing 61 charges under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act (EFMA) for allegedly collecting kickbacks from 56 migrant workers.

For each charge that he is convicted, Ho may be fined up to S$30,000, up to two years jail, or both.

MOM wrote that collecting kickbacks from migrant workers is a serious offence, warning the public that they will take stern action against errant persons or companies.

The ministry urged migrant workers who suspect someone is collecting kickbacks from them seek help by calling MOM at 6438 5122, or the Migrant Workers’ Centre at 6536 2692.

Additionally, those who are aware of suspicious employment activities or who know of persons or employers who contravene the EFMA, should report the matter to MOM at 6438 5122 or [email protected]

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

Related stories

Congratulations on making it to the end of this article. That makes you different. The sort who likes to consume such content. And possibly create your own. For us. The type of content to get more of our readers to stick till the end. Want to write for us? Check this out.

Top image from Pexels/Kindel Media