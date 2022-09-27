HeyTea S'pore lowers prices, no more S$9 drinks on its menu

Good news: HeyTea has lowered its menu prices.

TikTok user Kerryn Lee spotted it in mid-September, noting that it is now "cheaper than Koi".

We'd say cheaper to comparable to cheaper, but hey, it's still a significant difference from its original prices.

For instance, a drink (Very Grape Crystal) that used to be S$7.20 now costs S$5.90.

New releases in the past, such as the Strawberry Peach Cheezo, can go up to S$9.90 per cup. The Honey Peach Cheezo was also priced at S$9.40.

These days, new items are about S$6 at their upper limit, based on our observations.

A few caveats, however.

One should note that recent releases (the S$5.90 Very Green Grape Crystal, for example) do not come with the Cheezo topping, which costs S$1.40 to add.

Additionally, the menu has been changed as well, so it is not possible to carry out an exact comparison for all items.

Prices for classic brewed teas and toppings remain largely the same.

Prices lowered in two phases

A HeyTea spokesperson told Mothership that prices were lowered in two phases: once in March and again in late August/early September.

The change took place across all HeyTea outlets in Singapore.

Similarly, the new menu was introduced in March.

While the spokesperson was unable to provide a specific percentage for the lowered prices, they highlighted that most of their standard drinks without Cheezo are now less than S$6, which will be a "standard" for HeyTea moving forward.

When asked about the reason for the move, the spokesperson said that it had been "a long time coming," as the tea chain has been aiming to make prices accessible since its opening in Singapore (that would be end 2018).

The company finally achieved their goal due to supply chain efficiencies they've managed to establish across the APAC region, namely China, Hong Kong, Macau and Singapore, the spokesperson revealed, adding:

"[...] We also hope to lead the modern tea industry to educate/inspire both consumers and the industry at large that it is possible to provide real quality and real value. One need not because of cost and skim on quality [by] using artificial concentrates."

You can view their latest menu here:

