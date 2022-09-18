Back

S'pore president Halimah Yacob to attend state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

The funeral is one of the biggest diplomatic gatherings in decades.

Belmont Lay | September 18, 2022, 04:27 AM

Singapore president Halimah Yacob will attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Monday, Sep. 19.

Halimah's husband and first gentleman, Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee, will accompany her along with officials from the President's Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

MFA said in a Sep. 16 statement that Eddie Teo, chairman of the Council of Presidential Advisers, will exercise the function of the Office of the President during the Halimah's absence.

Gathering of world leaders

Hundreds of world leaders and foreign royals are expected to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Sep. 8, aged 96.

The funeral is one of the biggest diplomatic gatherings in decades.

Details of funeral

The funeral service is expected to begin at 11am on Monday.

The Last Post bugle call will sound at around 11.55am that day.

A two-minute silence will then be observed.

At around 12pm, the service will close with the national anthem and a Lament, a musical expression of grief.

A private burial service will be held in the evening.

The king and members of the royal family are the only ones to attend.

The queen will be buried with her husband Prince Philip.

Their final resting place will be the King George VI memorial chapel, which is an annexe to the main chapel.

Prince Philip passed away on April 9, 2021, at the age of 99.

The royal couple were married for nearly 74 years.

Top photo via The Royal Family

