Geylang sex worker fractures arm after alleged altercation with rival offering S$20 for 30 mins services

A sex worker in Singapore suffered a fractured arm and was given 14 days of hospitalisation leave, allegedly after she confronted a fellow sex worker for undercutting her.

What happened

The woman, who asked to be identified by the pseudonym Susan, told Shin Min Daily News that the incident happened on Sep. 4 at 8:30pm.

She was waiting for customers between Lorong 18 and 20 in Geylang when the other sex worker, who is in her 40s, started offering prospective customers a lower rate than what is typically offered.

Susan explained, "Younger women usually charge S$50 for half an hour, but for those like us who are older, we will [offer the same but] pay for the S$15 room rate, which means that we only earn S$35. If the other party offers S$20, we end up not earning much."

When she expressed her dissatisfaction with her peer's rates, the other woman allegedly flew into a rage and started scolding her.

The other woman apparently flung a mineral water bottle at her, which Susan picked up and threw back.

Things quickly escalated as the other party allegedly picked up a plastic chair and walked towards Susan to attack her.

Susan tried to back away, but was apparently kicked from behind by a man, causing her to fall down.

She claimed the man was one of the minders who are tasked to look after sex workers from the other party's brothel.

While she was on the floor, Susan told the other woman that she was going to call the police.

In response, the other woman allegedly said she was unafraid and would ask her customers to "get" Susan if she dared to do so.

Police called

Susan sustained injuries on her right arm and knee from the fall, and called the police.

She ultimately decided not to blow the matter up and received medical attention.

However, her injuries hurt more the next day, and she called for an ambulance. It was at the hospital where she was told that she fractured her right arm, and would need to wear a cast.

Despite being given two weeks of hospitalisation leave, Susan requested that the doctor remove her cast after just a week.

She spent S$500 on her medical bill.

Hospital staff advised Susan to report the matter to the police again, and she did so on Sep. 13.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed with Shin Min that they received the report and investigations are ongoing.

Contemplating next move

Susan, who has been a sex worker for over a decade, said she would head to Geylang every Sunday, and would typically get "one or two" customers a day.

She is still in the midst of considering if she will return to Geylang after she recovers, explaining: "I'm worried that someone will do something untoward to me should I go back."

