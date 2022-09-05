More than 100 passengers stranded in S'pore as Genting Dream cruise overbooked

More than 100 holidaymakers were left stranded at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre on Sunday, Sep. 4 as the Genting Dream cruise they had paid good money to book and were scheduled to board was overbooked.

In the end, those holding on to tickets they had bought beforehand had no choice but to go home as they were told the rooms were full and they could not board the ship nor check in at all.

The cruise was scheduled to set sail from Singapore on Sunday evening.

The four-day, three-night cruise was scheduled to pass through Klang and go to Penang, and then return to Singapore.

Genting Dream had set sail from Singapore on June 15, 2022, under its new cruise brand, Resorts World Cruises.

The cruise was formerly operated by Dream Cruises, owned by the company Genting Hong Kong.

Passengers disappointed by experience

A Shin Min Daily News reporter arrived at the cruise centre at 6pm on Sunday evening.

Passengers interviewed said more than 100 passengers who had arrived to embark on their holiday were told they could not board the ship due to overbooking.

The passengers proceeded to leave the cruise centre at about 7pm when they realised they were denied entry.

A 43-year-old father of two girls in primary school said he wanted to bring his family on a vacation at sea this September school holidays but was left sorely disappointed by this major snafu.

He told Shin Min after realising they were not getting on board the ship: "My two daughters were also disappointed. I plan to take them to Johor Bahru instead, but I am worried about traffic jams at the checkpoint and the hotels being fully booked, so I am in a dilemma."

He added that he had to apply for leave in advance just for this trip.

Another woman, 72, said her group of eight found out that one of the three rooms they had reserved was not available.

They waited at the cruise centre from 5pm to 8pm, but gave up and left after that.

The ship reportedly was unable to set sail even at 8pm.

There were still passengers at the cruise centre asking about boarding at that time.

Those affected to be compensated with free cruise

Resorts World Cruises confirmed with the Chinese media that the cruise was overbooked.

The company also said it thanks customers who voluntarily changed their travel dates and stressed that all affected passengers will receive a full refund.

It is understood that Resorts World Cruises had informed passengers before departure about the overbooked situation, and allowed them to voluntarily drop out.

The company also said it is offering affected passengers a free cruise of the same class, but they have until April 28, 2023 to take up the compensation offer.

