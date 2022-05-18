Genting Dream to operate under new Resorts World Cruises, trips from S'pore start June 15

The cruise ship Genting Dream will set sail from Singapore on June 15, 2022, under a new cruise brand, Resorts World Cruises.

CNA reported that Genting Dream was formerly operated by Dream Cruises, owned by the company Genting Hong Kong.

However, it had to liquidate its assets earlier this year to pay off its debts.

Resorts World Cruises was set up by Malaysian tycoon Lim Kok Thay less than two months after the filing of Genting Hong Kong's liquidation process.

Sinking Business

Genting Hong Kong was hit hard by the pandemic, losing US$1.7 billion (S$2.4 billion) in 2020 because of the Covid-19 travel restrictions according to CNA.

As a result, the three ships that belonged to Dream Cruises — Genting Dream, Explorer Dream and World Dream — ceased their operations.

World Dream previously operated the cruise to nowhere from Singapore.

Currently, Resorts World Cruises is planning to obtain the other two ships and are in talks with relevant banks and parties.

Complimentary cruise credits for affected passengers

Passengers affected by World Dream's cruise cancellations in Singapore — between March 2 and August 21, 2022 — will receive complimentary cruise credits from Resorts World Cruises as a "gesture of goodwill" reported CNA.

These credits will be of similar value to what passengers paid for World Dream's cruise and are valid from June 15 to March 31, 2023.

The company further reiterated that the complimentary credits only apply to those who have not received a refund for their original booking.

Top photo by Sapphire Jasper