Back

Genting Dream to operate under new Resorts World Cruises, trips from S'pore start June 15

Resorts World Cruises obtained Genting Dream from Genting Hong Kong after the latter was wound up.

Irwan Shah | May 18, 2022, 05:35 PM

Events

World Vision Charity Movie Screening: Catch an award-winning film with your BFF

25 June 2022

Golden Village VivoCity

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The cruise ship Genting Dream will set sail from Singapore on June 15, 2022, under a new cruise brand, Resorts World Cruises.

CNA reported that Genting Dream was formerly operated by Dream Cruises, owned by the company Genting Hong Kong.

However, it had to liquidate its assets earlier this year to pay off its debts.

Resorts World Cruises was set up by Malaysian tycoon Lim Kok Thay less than two months after the filing of Genting Hong Kong's liquidation process.

Sinking Business

Genting Hong Kong was hit hard by the pandemic, losing US$1.7 billion (S$2.4 billion) in 2020 because of the Covid-19 travel restrictions according to CNA.

As a result, the three ships that belonged to Dream Cruises — Genting Dream, Explorer Dream and World Dream — ceased their operations.

World Dream previously operated the cruise to nowhere from Singapore.

Currently, Resorts World Cruises is planning to obtain the other two ships and are in talks with relevant banks and parties.

Complimentary cruise credits for affected passengers

Passengers affected by World Dream's cruise cancellations in Singapore — between March 2 and August 21, 2022 — will receive complimentary cruise credits from Resorts World Cruises as a "gesture of goodwill" reported CNA.

These credits will be of similar value to what passengers paid for World Dream's cruise and are valid from June 15 to March 31, 2023.

The company further reiterated that the complimentary credits only apply to those who have not received a refund for their original booking.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo by Sapphire Jasper

French police allegedly told Sharon Au they were 'too busy' to help her retrieve stolen laptop

Find My Mac detected its location 64km outside of Paris.

May 18, 2022, 03:56 PM

M'sian man shoots RM100,000 (S$31,626) from cash shooter gun while clubbing with model Gatita Yan

No idea who was left picking up the cash.

May 18, 2022, 03:24 PM

foodpanda customer spends over S$100 on groceries, only receives vegetables & a carton of milk

Online customer service did not make things better for this customer.

May 18, 2022, 03:15 PM

UK media freelancer based in S'pore fined S$6,500 for working without valid work pass

He had also written articles for Yahoo Singapore.

May 18, 2022, 03:07 PM

US army has 400 official UFO reports, Govt holds 1st UFO open hearing in over 50 years

The truth is out there.

May 18, 2022, 03:03 PM

Indian couple sue son & wife for not giving them a grandchild

The couple's lawyer highlighted that they did not marry off their son to live alone.

May 18, 2022, 02:42 PM

Crawford Lane barber S$6 haircut price unchanged last 20 years, never raised prices

The barber's wife runs a book store in the other half of the shop.

May 18, 2022, 01:33 PM

Man, 56, assisting police with deadly Bedok North flat fire investigations

Police investigating.

May 18, 2022, 01:13 PM

New Chinese ambassador to S'pore says she will make it her mission to bring 'peace & stability' to region

She said she's happy to have arrived in Singapore.

May 18, 2022, 12:28 PM

Local photographer captures ethereal shots of Pasir Ris Park in the morning

Rise and shine.

May 18, 2022, 11:54 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.