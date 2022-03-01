Dream Cruises' World Dream shutting down from Mar. 2, 2022

World Dream, a Dream Cruises' vessel, will cease operations upon the completion of its current sailing on Mar. 2, 2022.

World Dream is the vessel that has been operating one of two cruises to nowhere in Singapore.

This was announced in a media statement by parent company Genting Hong Kong from Feb. 28.

Challenging circumstances

This decision comes after an order was made by the Bermuda Court on Feb. 4 to appoint joint provisional liquidators (JPL) to Genting Hong Kong.

Following the appointment of the JPLs, World Dream has been able to complete scheduled cruises after negotiations with creditors and the obtainment of certain emergency funding.

However, the statement said that despite continued efforts to source and external funding, the group's liquidity continues to deteriorate due to the "absence of sustainable operational income" under the current challenging circumstances and in the face of mounting creditor pressure which "poses an immediate threat to the operation of the vessel".

"In these circumstances, it has become impossible for the Company to make further financial commitments necessary to enable the World Dream to continue to operate. Regrettably, therefore, operation of the World Dream will cease upon completion of its current sailing on 2 March 2022."

Submit claims for refunds

Following the sudden cessation of the World Dream, guests who have paid the deposits for scheduled sailings will have to submit their claims for refunds.

However, this is dependent on Genting Hong Kong's ability to meet potential refund claims.

"The Company understands that the cessation will cause concern to various parties, in particular the guests who paid the deposits for the scheduled sailings. The Company is currently assessing the impact of the cessation of operation of the World Dream, in particular its ability to meet potential refund claims."

Affected guests can submit their claims along with their booking confirmation and payment records to the JPLs [email protected]

Top image from Dream Cruise Line.

Follow and listen to our podcast here