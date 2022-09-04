Back

Mid-Autumn lantern displays, food marketplace & live performances now at Gardens by the Bay

Lots of things to see and eat.

Adelene Wee | September 04, 2022, 11:16 PM

Gardens by the Bay’s Mid-Autumn Festival is back.

From now till Sep. 11, visitors can look forward to lantern installation at the gardens, along with an outdoor marketplace and stage performances.

The event is set to be busier this year too, as it's the first time since the pandemic that the marketplace and performances are returning to the Supertree Grove.

11 metre-tall phoenix display

"Reunion" is the theme for this year's festival, as organisers hope to encourage visitors to enjoy the activities with their loved ones following the stabilisation of the pandemic situation.

For a start, visitors will be welcomed by a 11 metre-tall lantern situated at the main entrance.

This installation, Flight to the Phoenix is inspired by a mythological tale of how the phoenix shared its food with other birds to save them from starvation.

Photo with courtesy from Gardens by the Bay

Located at the Supertree Grove are the Five Blessings and The Colours of Daily Life.

Five Blessings is based on the auspicious saying of five blessings descending upon the home, with the display comprising colourful lantern tigers.

Photo with courtesy from Gardens by the Bay

The Colours of Daily Life showcases animals having fun, reflecting how our lives have resumed after the pandemic.

Photo with courtesy from Gardens by the Bay

Joyous Reunion features all animals of the Chinese zodiac participating in Mid-Autumn Festival activities such as eating mooncakes.

Photo with courtesy from Gardens by the Bay

The Colonnade of Lights is a showcase of 1,000 hand-painted lanterns by the public and beneficiaries of Gardens by the Bay’s Gift of Gardens community outreach programme.

Photo with courtesy from Gardens by the Bay

Feast under the moonlight

The marketplace be open every day throughout the festival, and consists of more than 10 stalls selling Asian fare.

Photo with courtesy from Gardens by the Bay

Photo with courtesy from Gardens by the Bay

Photo with courtesy from Gardens by the Bay

Some items that are available:

  • Mala skewers

  • Ramly burgers

  • Vadais

  • Waffles and stuffed pancakes

  • Meatballs

  • King octopus

  • Thai street food

Seating areas are also available.

Stage performances

Head down to the Supertree Grove to catch stage performances every weekend during the period.

It's quite a diverse line-up, with performers ranging from a Chinese percussion ensemble to a K-pop dance crew.

Another highlight is the A Date Under the Stars concert, which takes on Sep. 9. The event will feature homegrown talents belting out a medley of Mandarin pop songs, xin yao and ming yao.

Adding on to the festivities are fringe performances featuring an LED diabolo (Chinese yo-yo) and LED twirlers.

Photo with courtesy from Gardens by the Bay.

Here are the performers:

  • Drum Feng, Chinese percussion ensemble

  • Dicapella Dizi Ensemble

  • Tok Tok Chiang, Chinese opera by Nick Shen

  • Singapore Chinese Dance Theatre performance

  • K-pop dance performance

  • A Date Under the Stars Concert, featuring artistes from Music Dreamer 

  • Jumpstart, bilingual acoustic live band

  • Two Four and Six Fusion, fusion band

Drum Feng. Photo with courtesy from Gardens by the Bay.

Dicapella Dizi Ensemble. Photo with courtesy from Gardens by the Bay.

Tok Tok Chiang. Photo with courtesy from Gardens by the Bay

Singapore Chinese Dance Theatre. Photo with courtesy from Stanley Chee.

Z-Axis. Photo with courtesy from Gardens by the Bay.

Two Four and Six Fusion. Photo with courtesy from Gardens by the Bay.

Jumpstart. Photo with courtesy from Gardens by the Bay.

One last thing

Free lanterns will be distributed at the Supertree Grove on Mid-Autumn Day itself (Sep. 10) from 6pm, on a while-stocks-last basis.

These are designed in celebration of Gardens by the Bay's 10th Anniversary.

Photo via Gardens by the Bay's website

Each visitor is limited to one redemption.

For more information on the entire Mid-Autumn event, visit Gardens by the Bay's website.

Top image via Gardens by the Bay.

