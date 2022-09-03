Back

Shipping container hotel launches at Gardens by the Bay, prices around S$450 - S$600/night

Fancy has a price.

Mandy How | September 03, 2022, 10:02 PM

A container hotel has launched at Gardens by the Bay (GBTB) on Sep. 1, 2022.

Called the Garden Pod, the hotel is the latest concept from Shipping Container Hotel.

Photo via Gardens by the Bay

Photo via Gardens by the Bay

City skyline views

You'll find the hotel nestled within GBTB's Serene Garden, a horticultural space inspired by the minimalist concept of Japanese zen gardens.

There are only four suites at GBTB, with each duplex suite comprising 70 square metres over two levels, connected by a sculptural spiral staircase.

Photo via Gardens by the Bay

These available suites are the:

  • Maple Duplex Suite

  • Jasmine Duplex Suite

  • Juniper Duplex Suite

  • Bamboo Duplex Suite

The upper level of each duplex suite is constructed from repurposed 40-foot shipping containers.

The first three suites open up to a garden and city view, and while that feature is not listed for the Bamboo suite, its selling point appears to be having a terrace.

These suites also come with mirror walls and glass walls, so you can fully bask in ~nature~.

Photo via Gardens by the Bay

Photo via Gardens by the Bay

Photo via Gardens by the Bay

Photo via Gardens by the Bay

Each suite can accommodate up to four adults, and comes with the following amenities:

  • Living room with TV (a common feature in hotels, we hear)

  • One king bed and One Murphy queen bed

  • Ensuite bathroom (nature calls in more ways than one)

  • Kitchen with hob and downdraft hood

  • Indoor dining seating

  • Private outdoor patio

  • Outdoor dining table and chairs

  • Outdoor electric BBQ grill upon request

  • Wi-Fi

Photo via Gardens by the Bay

Photo via Gardens by the Bay

Where to book

You can check for the suites' availability and book it here.

So far, only dates in September are bookable.

At time of writing, prices are either S$450 or S$600 for a night's stay, for those that we checked.

Check in is at 3pm, while check out is at 11am.

The hotel does not have a physical front desk, so guests will have to make prior arrangements to meet the guest relations staff at the containers.

Top image via Gardens by the Bay

