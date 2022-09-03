Shipping container hotel launches at Gardens by the Bay, prices around S$450 - S$600/night

A container hotel has launched at Gardens by the Bay (GBTB) on Sep. 1, 2022.

Called the Garden Pod, the hotel is the latest concept from Shipping Container Hotel.

City skyline views

You'll find the hotel nestled within GBTB's Serene Garden, a horticultural space inspired by the minimalist concept of Japanese zen gardens.

There are only four suites at GBTB, with each duplex suite comprising 70 square metres over two levels, connected by a sculptural spiral staircase.

These available suites are the:

Maple Duplex Suite

Jasmine Duplex Suite

Juniper Duplex Suite

Bamboo Duplex Suite

The upper level of each duplex suite is constructed from repurposed 40-foot shipping containers.

The first three suites open up to a garden and city view, and while that feature is not listed for the Bamboo suite, its selling point appears to be having a terrace.

These suites also come with mirror walls and glass walls, so you can fully bask in ~nature~.

Each suite can accommodate up to four adults, and comes with the following amenities:

Living room with TV (a common feature in hotels, we hear)

One king bed and One Murphy queen bed

Ensuite bathroom (nature calls in more ways than one)

Kitchen with hob and downdraft hood

Indoor dining seating

Private outdoor patio

Outdoor dining table and chairs

Outdoor electric BBQ grill upon request

Wi-Fi

Where to book

You can check for the suites' availability and book it here.

So far, only dates in September are bookable.

At time of writing, prices are either S$450 or S$600 for a night's stay, for those that we checked.

Check in is at 3pm, while check out is at 11am.

The hotel does not have a physical front desk, so guests will have to make prior arrangements to meet the guest relations staff at the containers.

Top image via Gardens by the Bay