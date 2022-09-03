NOC's Food King 'officially' shuts down, all 200+ videos unavailable on YouTube

Media production company Night Owl Cinematics (NOC)'s popular food vlog brand, Food King, has "officially shut down".

The contents of its website, foodking.sg, have been replaced with plain text on a white background saying:

"The End Food King has officially shut down. Thank you for supporting us."

Meanwhile, the "Food King by NOC" playlist on YouTube is no longer available, though it still displays the relevant numbers reflecting the one-time popularity of the series:

The Night Owl Cinematics YouTube channel, where Food King videos would be published, appears to have had all its content taken down as well:

However, the Food King videos embedded on NOC’s website are stated to be “private”, and may not have been deleted:

Farewell on TikTok

Food King also took down its TikToks, leaving a single farewell video:

The video, featuring behind-the-scenes clips of the team, said Food King was "never about onscreen personalities or our bosses".

Instead, "it's always been about food and the people who enjoy food," the video's captions said.

The team thanked "loyal fans and clients", and even "loyal haters for fanning the flames in us".

Tumultuous period for NOC

The announcement regarding Food King is the latest in a series of upheavals at the production company, sparked by anonymous allegations about its workplace culture in late 2021.

In the aftermath, NOC co-founder Ryan Tan parted ways with the company.

In January 2022, co-founder and CEO of NOC, Sylvia Chan, outlined her plans for NOC moving forward, saying it would pivot from being an "influencer-led company" to a "content-driven one."

