Back

NOC's Food King 'officially' shuts down, all 200+ videos unavailable on YouTube

Could it be a publicity stunt?

Nigel Chua | September 03, 2022, 06:04 PM

Events

Medicine and Dentistry Workshop

20 August 2022

12PM - 4PM, LASALLE College of the Arts, Lecture Theatre (Block F, Level 2 #F201) 1 McNally St, Singapore 187940

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Media production company Night Owl Cinematics (NOC)'s popular food vlog brand, Food King, has "officially shut down".

The contents of its website, foodking.sg, have been replaced with plain text on a white background saying:

"The End

Food King has officially shut down.

Thank you for supporting us."

Meanwhile, the "Food King by NOC" playlist on YouTube is no longer available, though it still displays the relevant numbers reflecting the one-time popularity of the series:

The Night Owl Cinematics YouTube channel, where Food King videos would be published, appears to have had all its content taken down as well:

However, the Food King videos embedded on NOC’s website are stated to be “private”, and may not have been deleted:

Farewell on TikTok

Food King also took down its TikToks, leaving a single farewell video:

"Thank you for being on this journey with us.❤️" reads the caption. Screenshot via TikTok.

The video, featuring behind-the-scenes clips of the team, said Food King was "never about onscreen personalities or our bosses".

Instead, "it's always been about food and the people who enjoy food," the video's captions said.

The team thanked "loyal fans and clients", and even "loyal haters for fanning the flames in us".

Tumultuous period for NOC

The announcement regarding Food King is the latest in a series of upheavals at the production company, sparked by anonymous allegations about its workplace culture in late 2021.

In the aftermath, NOC co-founder Ryan Tan parted ways with the company.

In January 2022, co-founder and CEO of NOC, Sylvia Chan, outlined her plans for NOC moving forward, saying it would pivot from being an "influencer-led company" to a "content-driven one."

Top image via Food King's website and TikTok

AVS launches public online survey on cat welfare, including possibility of allowing cats in HDBs

The public will be consulted on several strategies to improve cat welfare and management.

September 03, 2022, 05:04 PM

Drivers wait up to 7 hours to cross S'pore-JB border on Sep. 2 as school holidays begin

Jialat.

September 03, 2022, 04:44 PM

Mark Lee broke down in the toilet when his daughter was battling rare kidney condition

This is also why the 53-year-old needs a balcony in his house, as it acts as a safe space for him to let his emotions show.

September 03, 2022, 04:19 PM

New S$5 1-day bus pass replaces free shuttle to Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve & Kranji Marshes

Stops at Bollywood Veggies and Hay Dairies too.

September 03, 2022, 03:06 PM

National Museum of S'pore holding Doraemon exhibition from Nov. 2022, featuring original drawings from creator

Tottemo daisuki Doraemon.

September 03, 2022, 02:48 PM

Lorry driver, 54, arrested for drink driving after Buangkok Green collision kills delivery rider, 45

Police investigations are ongoing.

September 03, 2022, 01:54 PM

E-bike riders pelted with eggs & stones as Bukit Panjang HDB residents annoyed by late night ruckus

An unpleasant eggs-perience.

September 03, 2022, 01:33 PM

JJ Lin's team disqualified from The International Dota 2 tournament in S'pore, admits 'lapse in judgment'

Singapore players "iceiceice" and "poloson" will not be taking part in the qualifiers.

September 03, 2022, 01:08 PM

Up to 65% off: Mini drone, anti-theft bag, handheld steamer & other travel items you didn’t know you needed for your next vacation

Good to be prepared.

September 03, 2022, 11:55 AM

How my son learned about what’s inside Lee Kuan Yew’s mysterious red box

Storytelling through videos, with a human touch

September 03, 2022, 11:00 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.