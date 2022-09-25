Felicia Chin & Jeffrey Xu to marry on Oct. 22, 2022

Felicia Chin, 37, and Jeffrey Xu, 33, have set a date for their wedding.

Wedding in October 2022

The couple is planning to have a church wedding on Oct. 22, 2022, according to a report by 8World News, via a statement by The Celebrity Agency.

The report added that the couple, who are both Christians, didn't want to "delay [the wedding] any longer" and wish to get married within the year.

They also stressed that this is definitely not a shotgun wedding.

Chin left Mediacorp in July 2022 to work for a faith-based ministry called hhm.sg.

In an interview with CNA Lifestyle, she said she would be taking a pay cut in her new job.

She shared: "Honestly, these are things I struggle with, too. There might be some things I'll have to give up, like my car."

Proposed in July 2022

The longtime lovebirds have been together since 2015.

Xu proposed to Chin at the Night Safari on July 29, 2022.

Subsequently, they made a joint announcement on their Instagram pages on Aug. 11.

Top image from @iamfeliciachin on Instagram.