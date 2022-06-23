Felicia Chin, 37, leaving Mediacorp to join 'faith-based ministry'

Felicia Chin is leaving Mediacorp in July 2022, after being in the showbiz for 19 years.

The 37-year-old actress made the announcement via her Instagram page on Jun. 23.

"This decision has been deliberated for a while and I think [it] is one that speaks to me right now. Am filled with gratitude and thankfulness to be able to hone my skills as an artiste and actor in Mediacorp and I’m thankful for the company’s support and for all the love that I’ve been surrounded with."

Chin also revealed that she will be working with a faith-based ministry called hhm.sg. The organisation lists itself as a media/news company on its Facebook page.

However, this might not be the last that you will see of Chin, as the actress has expressed that she still hopes to take on meaningful projects and continue contributing to the media scene, should suitable opportunities come along.

She added that the change required her to "pluck up a lot of courage to step out in faith."

Chin ended her post by thanking everyone who has journeyed with her.

TCA's announcement

The Celebrity Agency (TCA), which is the talent management arm of Mediacorp, has also put out a statement for Chin's departure.

TCA confirmed that the actress' last day will be Jun. 30, 2022.

The statement added:

"We have worked closely together over the years and we appreciate her passion and professionalism. We will miss her greatly and wish her all the best!"

Chin has responded in kind:

During Star Awards 2022, Chin finally received her 10th and final Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes award, after being left out of the list in 2021.

Artistes who have bagged the popularity award 10 times typically receive the All-Time Favourite Artiste trophy the following year, but it is not clear whether this will still apply to Chin.

Top image via Felicia Chin's Instagram page