Most Famous Amos cookie flavours out of stock in S'pore due to ingredient shipment delays

NoooOoooo.

Hayley Foong | September 23, 2022, 05:04 PM

You may have noticed that the selection of Famous Amos cookie flavours has been rather limited over the past two months or so.

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

Screenshot via Famous Amos Singapore/Facebook

If you've noticed, here's an extra brownie point for you.

Based on our observations at two outlets (Nex and Tampines), these are the flavours that are currently available:

  1. Loaded Chocolate Chip

  2. Peanut Butter Chip

  3. Macadamia Mania

According to Famous Amos' online store, other flavours include:

  • Chocolate Chip & Pecan

  • Butterscotch Chip & Pecan

  • Original Chocolate Chip

  • Oatmeal Rasin & Cinnamon

  • Double Chocolate Chip & Pecan

  • Chocolate Chip & Macadamia

  • Chocolate White Chocolate Chip

  • White Chocolate Chip & Macadamia

  • Macadamia

Shipment delays

A sign displayed at outlets stated that the chain is currently facing "disruptions in cookies supply due to shipment delays of ingredients".

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

Mothership understands that at least one of their outlets received a batch of ingredients -- mostly nuts -- last month, but supplies have since run out.

When will the cookies be back?

A staff member shared they are currently waiting for the next batch of ingredients, which they believe will arrive sometime next month, but were unable to give a definite timeline.

Mothership has reached out to Famous Amos' head office and will update this article if they respond.

Top images by Lee Wei Lin

