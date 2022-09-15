Back

Dine in at FairPrice Finest Centrepoint with fresh oysters, wine & cheese platters at its in-house bar

Bar snacks available too.

Mandy How | September 15, 2022, 03:10 PM

Events

Grocery shopping has become even more exciting.

Photo via FairPrice Finest

A new FairPrice Finest at The Centrepoint houses The Grocer Bar, a dine-in area where you can eat and drink your purchases on the spot.

Photo via FairPrice Finest

The bar offers wine, whisky, and cocktails.

You can also select your own alcohol from the shelves and have it immediately with the buy-and-pour concept, where the bartender will chill and serve it for an additional S$5, on top of the bottle's price.

The S$5 charge entitles you to two wine glasses to drink out of.

Photo via FairPrice Finest

Photo via FairPrice Finest

Photo via FairPrice Finest

Photo via FairPrice Finest

Photo via FairPrice Finest

Otherwise, there's craft beer straight from Red Dot Brew House’s signature fire-hydrant dispenser tap:

  • Yuzu Craze Pilsner

  • Monster Green (green spirulina infused lager beer, clean and crisp)

  • Summer Ale (floral and fruity notes)

Photo via FairPrice Finest

Have your poison of choice with cheese platters, roast meats, and fresh oysters, all sold at the supermarket as well.

Photo via FairPrice Finest

Photo via FairPrice Finest

Photo via FairPrice Finest

You can also choose to customise your cheese platter with the variety of cheeses and cold cuts available. Complete your charcuterie board with a set of pairings, such as nuts and crackers, which start from S$4.

Those suffering from decision paralysis can go for the pre-fixed platters, priced at three tiers: S$15, S$25, and S$45.

Photo via FairPrice Finest

Photo via FairPrice Finest

On the other hand, your oysters will come from the tank, and will be shucked upon request.

There's only one type of oyster here, going at six for S$19.90.

Photo via FairPrice Finest

If Orchard is too far for you, The Grocer Bar has also opened its second outlet at Block 712 in Ang Mo Kio Centre today (Sep. 15).

FairPrice Finest @ The Centrepoint

Photo via FairPrice Finest

Photo via FairPrice Finest

Address: 176 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238843, #B1-09/10/11

Opening Hours: 8am to 10pm daily.

Top image via FairPrice Finest

