Eric Nam to hold concert in S'pore on Nov. 14, 2022, tickets from S$98

Eric Nam is coming to Singapore on Nov. 14, 2022.

The Korean-American singer will hold his There and Back Again world tour at the Gateway Theatre in Bukit Merah Town Centre.

Nam released his first album as an independent artist in Jan. 2022.

VIP tickets available

Tickets are priced from S$98 - S$278, excluding booking fees.

Categories for the tickets are:

VIP: S$278

CAT 1: S$118

CAT 2: S$108

CAT 3: S$98

Fans who purchase the VIP tickets will be able to meet Eric for a group photo opportunity.

They will also receive an autographed poster and a premium ticket.

Ticketing details

Tickets will go on sale to the general public from Sep. 8, 11am onwards via:

Online: Ticketmaster

Hotline: +65 3158 8588

All SingPost outlets

Pre-sale for Live Nation members begins on Sep.7, from 2pm to 11:59pm via the Live Nation website.

Nam last performed in Singapore in 2020, during his Before We Begin world tour.

This time, he is also set to perform in four other cities across Asia, including Manila, Taipei and Seoul.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top image from Live Nation/@ericnam on Instagram.