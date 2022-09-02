Eric Nam to hold concert in S'pore on Nov. 14, 2022, tickets from S$98

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Eric Nam is coming to Singapore on Nov. 14, 2022.
The Korean-American singer will hold his There and Back Again world tour at the Gateway Theatre in Bukit Merah Town Centre.
Nam released his first album as an independent artist in Jan. 2022.
VIP tickets available
Tickets are priced from S$98 - S$278, excluding booking fees.
Categories for the tickets are:
- VIP: S$278
- CAT 1: S$118
- CAT 2: S$108
- CAT 3: S$98
Fans who purchase the VIP tickets will be able to meet Eric for a group photo opportunity.
They will also receive an autographed poster and a premium ticket.
Ticketing details
Tickets will go on sale to the general public from Sep. 8, 11am onwards via:
- Online: Ticketmaster
- Hotline: +65 3158 8588
- All SingPost outlets
Pre-sale for Live Nation members begins on Sep.7, from 2pm to 11:59pm via the Live Nation website.
Nam last performed in Singapore in 2020, during his Before We Begin world tour.
This time, he is also set to perform in four other cities across Asia, including Manila, Taipei and Seoul.
Top image from Live Nation/@ericnam on Instagram.
