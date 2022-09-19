Back

Police with guns surround elderly woman allegedly holding knife outside school at Tampines Street 82

She accidentally dropped the object she was holding and was tackled.

Belmont Lay | September 19, 2022, 10:04 PM

Update: Police confirmed that a 53-year-old woman was arrested for possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and suspected drug-related offences.

A woman, who was allegedly holding a knife, was subdued by police officers outside St Hilda's Secondary School at Tampines Street 82 on Monday, Sep. 19 evening.

Footage put up online showed the officers surrounding the woman as she waved what appeared to be a knife or a pair of scissors at them.

A longer 7-minute clip can be viewed here:

The longer clip showed the woman negotiating with the police officers.

At the 4-minute 10-second mark, the woman was seen making a phone call with her mobile phone.

In the process, she accidentally dropped the object she was holding.

In an instant, one of the police officers at the scene swooped in to prevent the woman from picking up the object and kicked her in her mid-torso, another pressed her against the fence, and the other officers tackled her to the ground to subdue her.

The woman continued screaming the next few minutes while pinned.

Confronted police

CNA reported that the woman, who appeared to be at most in her 70s, as per a witness, was wearing a green shirt that had "a good amount of blood around the torso region".

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it received a call for assistance at Block 840 Tampines Street 82, opposite St Hilda's Secondary School, at about 6.50pm.

A person was conveyed to Changi General Hospital, SCDF added.

At 7pm, CNA reporters saw the woman screaming in pain at the scene.

At least two police cars and about 10 policemen were observed there as well, with at least four officers seen carrying what appeared to be submachine guns, CNA reported.

The woman was put on a stretcher after 7.40pm, CNA added.

An ambulance had arrived earlier and paramedics tried to calm the woman down, who was causing a commotion, according to eyewitnesses that CNA spoke to.

According to the eyewitnesses, the woman was either holding a knife or a pair of scissors.

She was pinned against a fence and then on the ground after she dropped the object she was holding.

She was also reportedly handcuffed, as observed by an eyewitness.

Update

