Dakota Crescent HDB maisonette sold for S$1.05 million

A HDB maisonette in Dakota was sold for a new record price of S$1.05 million on Sep. 19, 2022, making it the second million-dollar public housing unit in the estate, according to the seller's real estate agent, Ryan Ong from WTG Property.

The 1,507 square feet maisonette is located on the fourth storey of Block 60 Dakota Crescent.

This translates to a price of about S$697 per square feet.

Not first flat sold for more than a million

In response to Mothership's queries, Ong said the buyer for the flat is a young couple in their 30s. They were represented by Tee Wan Kee from ERA Realty Network.

The lease for the flat began in 1983.

This is not the first flat to have been sold for more than S$1 million in Dakota.

Another maisonette in the same block at the 10th floor was sold for S$1,008,888, in December 2020.

In addition, a third maisonette in the same block has also been put on sale for a price of S$1.1 million on PropertyGuru.

Convenient location

This Dakota flat is located within a 100m radius of Dakota MRT station, and within a 300m radius of Old Airport Road Food Centre.

It is also located within a 2km radius of schools such as Chung Cheng High School (Main), EtonHouse International School Broadrick, Tanjong Katong Girls' School and Tanjong Secondary School.

Background

Nine HDB estates have recorded their first million-dollar flats in 2022.

Yishun, Woodlands, Pasir Ris, Marine Parade, Bukit Batok, Tampines and Punggol recorded their first million-dollar flats over the past eight months.

Top photos courtesy of Ryan Ong