Back

Chinese girl, 6, cries as she doesn't want to look like her dad

The kid has a good relationship with her dad. Just that she does not want to look like him.

Adelene Wee | September 06, 2022, 05:49 PM

Events

Medicine and Dentistry Workshop

20 August 2022

12PM - 4PM, LASALLE College of the Arts, Lecture Theatre (Block F, Level 2 #F201) 1 McNally St, Singapore 187940

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A six-year-old girl in China was caught on video bursting into tears after being told she looks like her father.

According to a video put up online, the child from Suqian in Jiangsu province did not take the comparison from her mother's friend lightly as she deemed it unflattering.

The video showed the girl throwing a tantrum and questioning her mother about why she looks like her father.

And the hissy fit proved a hit as the video received 107,000 likes, 7,806 comments and 2,390 shares after it was shared on just one platform.

What happened

The girl's mother explained in the video: "There were friends at my house and they said that she looked like her father. She is not happy and started crying, quipping that she doesn't want to look like her father."

The girl was heard saying that her mother gave birth to her, not her father, and hence she should not look like him. 

The girl also said she feels that she will not look good if she looks like her father.

She added that the childhood song has the lyrics, "Mum is the best in the world", but not that dad is the best in the world.

Has a good relationship with her father

Another scene showed the wailing girl lamenting that a good father doesn't exist in the world.

The girl, however, has a good relationship with her father, it was also disclosed.

Her father is said to often spend time with her and treat her well.

The girl's mother added that her husband will be heartbroken if he hears of his daughter's complaints.

Responses

Online commeters on social media platforms had a good laugh about this, while some gave advice to those looking for husbands:

"Take note of a man's look when you are looking for a husband, in case your child complains in the future."

Others who looked like their fathers chimed in:

"I think I look like my father, I look like a man."

"That happens in my family as well. Once someone says that we look like our father, we like cry as we feel that he is ugly."

"I can tell that she despises her father. Haha."

"Haha, my mother gave birth to me, why must I look like my father?"

Another girl cries after hearing that she looks like her father

This is not the first time that a child has cried after receiving comments that they look like their fathers.

In another video, a then four-year-old child was seen bawling her eyes out and was heard saying, "I don't want", numerous times.

A woman then questioned her and the child answered by saying that she does not want to look like her father as he is ugly.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top image via Shanhai.

Off-duty SBS bus captain piggybacks frail old man onto bus at Hougang interchange

Literally providing support.

September 06, 2022, 04:19 PM

Grass roofs on 30 bus stops in S'pore, can lower ambient temperatures by around 2°C

150 bus stops around the island will have green roofs.

September 06, 2022, 03:54 PM

Taiwan drops Asian countries like Japan & S’pore from list of countries eligible for visa-free entry

Singapore visitors, hold your horses.

September 06, 2022, 03:35 PM

Some SAF products now on sale online on Lazada with delivery

Gentleman, whole lot add to cart.

September 06, 2022, 01:27 PM

GrabFood driver who disposed of S$500 Shake Shack order followed protocol as delivery location restricted to public

The order was disposed of beside a trash bin at the basement carpark of Jewel Changi.

September 06, 2022, 01:17 PM

Man, 37, formerly accused of killing Felicia Teo expected to plead guilty to disposing her corpse at Punggol

He is expected to plead guilty to three other charges on Oct. 14.

September 06, 2022, 12:19 PM

Encik Tan customer upset over ‘tiny’ serving size of fishball noodles

Feeling hungry?

September 06, 2022, 12:14 PM

Najib’s son says his father is facing 'same' experience as Nelson Mandela

He rallied Najib's supporters to 'rise above the challenge'.

September 06, 2022, 11:25 AM

OnlyFans creator, Titus Low, 22, opening his dessert cafe Only Creamery on 6.9

What a meaningful date.

September 06, 2022, 10:43 AM

S'pore hotel room prices rise to S$259/night on average, highest in 10 years

Staycations getting more expensive.

September 06, 2022, 03:35 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.