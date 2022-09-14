Charlie Puth seen at Marina Bay Sands, calls Merli 'cute'

Singapore has seen a lot of stars on our shores these days.

American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth was spotted exploring Singapore this past week.

Spotted at Marina Bay Sands

In a tweet from Sep. 13, the "Left and Right" singer was seen walking around The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.

Just received the CD of Left and Right by @charlieputh and Jungkok @BTS_twt then actually he was at MBS today and my friends saw them. #LeftandRight #jungkok #CharliePuth pic.twitter.com/MvBRzTJz7Y — 멜리아 모니카 (@bmmps) September 13, 2022

A TikTok user also detailed her Puth sighting at Marina Bay Sands as well.

Calls Merli "cute"

On Sep. 10, he also posted an Instagram Story from a hotel room saying "so cute!" as he panned towards Merli merch.

For the uninitiated, Merli is the Merlion mascot for the Singapore Tourism Board.

It is not known what Puth is in Singapore for.

Top image from @charlieputh on Instagram and @puthphyllis on Twitter.