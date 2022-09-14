Back

Charlie Puth seen at Marina Bay Sands, calls Merli 'cute'

Check if he's on your left and right.

Fasiha Nazren | September 14, 2022, 02:02 PM

Events

Singapore has seen a lot of stars on our shores these days.

American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth was spotted exploring Singapore this past week.

Spotted at Marina Bay Sands

In a tweet from Sep. 13, the "Left and Right" singer was seen walking around The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.

A TikTok user also detailed her Puth sighting at Marina Bay Sands as well.

Calls Merli "cute"

On Sep. 10, he also posted an Instagram Story from a hotel room saying "so cute!" as he panned towards Merli merch.

For the uninitiated, Merli is the Merlion mascot for the Singapore Tourism Board.

It is not known what Puth is in Singapore for.

Top image from @charlieputh on Instagram and @puthphyllis on Twitter.

